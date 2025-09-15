AVCA College Volleyball Rankings (Sept. 15) — Purdue Knocking on Door of Top 10
After a perfect 3-0 week, Purdue continues to climb in the ACVA rankings. In the latest top 25 poll, the Boilermakers jumped up three spots and are now knocking on the door of a place in the top 10.
Purdue is ranked No. 11 in the latest poll, which was released on Monday. The team improved to 7-1 on the year after wins over Butler, Houston, and No. 10 SMU last week. The Boilermakers swept the Bulldogs and Cougars and defeated the Mustangs in four sets.
Ironically, SMU remains ranked ahead of Purdue in this week's poll, despite the Boilers owning the head-to-head matchup. The Mustangs are also 6-2 on the year, compared to Purdue's 7-1 mark.
Coach Dave Shondell has led his team to two top-25 victories this season. Purdue also defeated then-No. 15 Kansas in five sets in the Stacey Clark Classic. The Boilermakers' lone defeat came at the hands of Georgia Tech, which currently sits at No. 23 in the poll.
Purdue is off to a hot start, especially considering it has 10 new faces on the roster this year. This team has created chemistry quickly and created some positive momentum with Big Ten play lurking around the corner.
The Boilers return to action on Friday, Sept. 19, traveling to Muncie to play Ball State. They then return to Holloway Gymnasium on Sunday, Sept. 21, to play IU-Indy in the final non-conference game of the 2025 season.
AVCA College Volleyball Top 25 (Sept. 15, 2025)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-0)
- Texas Longhorns (6-0)
- Louisville Cardinals (7-1)
- Stanford Cardinal (6-2)
- Pitt Panthers (7-2)
- Kentucky Wildcats (5-2)
- Wisconsin Badgers (5-1)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2)
- TCU Horned Frogs (7-1)
- SMU Mustangs (6-2)
- Purdue Boilermakers (7-1)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3)
- Texas A&M Aggies (5-2)
- Florida Gators (5-2)
- BYU Cougars (9-0)
- Kansas Jayhawks (6-4)
- Creighton Bluejays (5-4)
- USC Trojans (6-1)
- Utah Utes (6-2)
- Baylor Bears (5-2)
- Missouri Tigers (5-3)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-1)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1)
