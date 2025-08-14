Former Purdue Volleyball Star Re-Signs With Professional Squad
Former Purdue middle blocker and two-time All-Big Ten selection Blake Mohler will continue her career in the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF). The former Boilermaker has re-signed with the Indy Ignite for the 2026 season.
The Ignite announced on Thursday that Mohler re-signed with the squad for the upcoming year. She spent last year in Indianapolis and previously played for the Orlando Valkyries in 2024. The former Purdue star also played professionally in Germany, Switzerland, and France.
Mohler is a 6-foot-1 middle blocker who appeared in 47 sets for the Ignite during the 2025 campaign. She was responsible for 59 kills, 12 blocks, and a service ace, totaling 72 points for the year. She averaged 0.26 blocks and 1.26 kills per set.
Prior to her professional career, Mohler spent five years at Purdue, redshirting as a true freshman in 2015. In four seasons on the court for the Boilermakers, she piled up 976 kills and 497 blocks. She was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018 and 2019, her final two seasons with the program.
Last season, the Ignite finished the PVF season with a 13-15 record, which included an 8-6 mark in home matches.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL COACHES WORKING TOGETHER: College volleyball has grown tremendously this decade, receiving more national coverage and playing in larger venues. Coaches in the Big Ten are working hard to grow the game across the country. CLICK HERE
AVCA PRESEASON POLL RELEASED: The preseason top 25 for the college volleyball season has been released. Nebraska is in the No. 1 spot with Penn State sitting at No. 2. CLICK HERE
HOW MYERS FITS IN AT MINNESOTA: Minnesota added experience at middle blocker with the addition of ex-Purdue star Lourdes Myers via the transfer portal. How does she fit in with the Gophers? CLICK HERE