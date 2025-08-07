Boilermakers Country

Purdue Volleyball Opens 2025 Season Ranked in AVCA Poll

Purdue will begin the 2025 volleyball season ranked in the top 25 of the AVCA Poll. The Boilermakers were 27-7 and reached the Sweet 16 last year.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue defensive specialist Ryan McAleer (3) celebrates
Purdue defensive specialist Ryan McAleer (3) celebrates / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Purdue may have gone through some roster changes during the offseason, but the Boilermakers will still enter the 2025 campaign ranked as one of the top teams in the country.

Wednesday, the preseason AVCA poll was released, and Purdue was ranked No. 15 to start the season. The Boilers concluded 2024 with a 27-7 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue opens its 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 against USF in Knoxville, Tenn. Then, the Boilers head to Nashville for the Broadway Block Party for a matchup with Tennessee. Purdue will host an exhibition match at Holloway Gymnasium against Valparaiso on Aug. 15.

Below is the complete top 25 in the preseason AVCA poll.

Preseason AVCA Poll

  1. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  2. Penn State Nittany Lions
  3. Pitt Panthers
  4. Louisville Cardinals
  5. Texas Longhorns
  6. Stanford Cardinal
  7. Kentucky Wildcats
  8. Wisconsin Badgers
  9. Texas A&M Aggies
  10. SMU Mustangs
  11. Minnesota Golden Gophers
  12. Creighton Bluejays
  13. Arizona State Sun Devils
  14. Kansas Jayhawks
  15. Purdue Boilermakers
  16. Florida Gators
  17. Missouri Tigers
  18. UCLA Bruins
  19. BYU Cougars
  20. Baylor Bears
  21. USC Trojans
  22. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  23. Utah Utes
  24. Dayton Flyers
  25. TCU Horned Frogs

Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

