Purdue Volleyball Opens 2025 Season Ranked in AVCA Poll
Purdue may have gone through some roster changes during the offseason, but the Boilermakers will still enter the 2025 campaign ranked as one of the top teams in the country.
Wednesday, the preseason AVCA poll was released, and Purdue was ranked No. 15 to start the season. The Boilers concluded 2024 with a 27-7 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue opens its 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 against USF in Knoxville, Tenn. Then, the Boilers head to Nashville for the Broadway Block Party for a matchup with Tennessee. Purdue will host an exhibition match at Holloway Gymnasium against Valparaiso on Aug. 15.
Below is the complete top 25 in the preseason AVCA poll.
Preseason AVCA Poll
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Pitt Panthers
- Louisville Cardinals
- Texas Longhorns
- Stanford Cardinal
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- SMU Mustangs
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Creighton Bluejays
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Florida Gators
- Missouri Tigers
- UCLA Bruins
- BYU Cougars
- Baylor Bears
- USC Trojans
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Utah Utes
- Dayton Flyers
- TCU Horned Frogs
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
PURDUE EMBRACING LARGE VENUE OPPORTUNITIES: Purdue will play in some iconic venues this year, including Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), and Mackey Arena, among others. CLICK HERE
HOW MYERS FITS IN AT MINNESOTA: Minnesota added experience at middle blocker with the addition of ex-Purdue star Lourdes Myers via the transfer portal. How does she fit in with the Gophers? CLICK HERE
ANDERSON, WOLLARD LEARN FROM COLVIN: Raven Colvin impacted the Purdue volleyball program in multiple ways — with her play and leadership style. Taylor Anderson and Kenna Wollard are using those lessons to help the Boilermakers in 2025. CLICK HERE