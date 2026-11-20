Purdue was represented well for the 2026 Big Ten volleyball honors this week. Grace Heaney, Taylor Anderson, Ryan McAleer and Addy Tindall all received recognition from the league after outstanding seasons.

Heaney, Anderson and McAleer all earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the 2026 season. Tindall was an All-Big Ten second-team selection and was also named to the conference's All-Freshman Team.

Heaney ended the regular season averaging 3.05 kills, 2.70 digs and 0.80 blocks per set in her junior season for the Boilermakers. She also had a .276 hitting percentage. As the season progressed, Heaney only got better.

Anderson has been one of the top setters in the country each of the last two seasons, so it's no surprise she was a first-team All-Big Ten pick. The senior setter averaged 10.82 assists per set and also managed 2.32 digs. She was much more aggressive with her attack this year, too, averaging 0.96 kills per set.

McAleer has grown as a libero in the Big Ten and is easily one of the best in the conference. She averaged 3.74 digs per set. She was also a much-improved passer from previous years, averaging 1.15 assists per set.

Tindall made the most of her freshman season in 2026, shining at the outside hitter spot. She was the team's leader in kills, averaging 3.74 kills per set and hitting .246 for the season. The Indiana native was among the top candidates for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

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Boilers head to Fishers for the Big Ten Tournament

Purdue Boilermakers defensive specialist Ryan McAleer (3) claps her hands. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue is one of 15 teams headed to Fishers, Ind., for the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament, which will be played in the Fishers Event Center. The Boilermakers earned the No. 5 seed, getting a first-round bye and won't play until Saturday.

The Boilers will play the winner of the No. 12 Michigan and No. 13 USC. Purdue defeated both teams during the regular season. If Dave Shondell's team wins its match on Saturday, it will then play No. 4 Oregon in the quarterfinal round.

The Ducks reverse swept the Boilers in their only regular-season meeting in Eugene.

Purdue finished the 2026 regular season with an 18-8 record. It is in the running to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, but likely needs two wins in the Big Ten Tournament to feel comfortable.

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