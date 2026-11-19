Purdue will close out its five-game home stretch on Friday night in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers welcome Oakland to town, it's final contest before heading to Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off next week.

Oakland is just 1-6 this season, but has played one of the toughest schedules imaginable for a mid-major program. Purdue has won its last three games after starting the year 0-2.

Here's everything you need to know for Friday night's matchup between the Golden Grizzlies and Boilermakers.

How to follow along

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) passes a ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What : Oakland (1-6) vs. Purdue (3-2)

: Oakland (1-6) vs. Purdue (3-2) When : Friday, Nov. 20, 2026

: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 Where : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876) Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network Stream announcers : TBA

: TBA Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) | SiriusXM Channel 257

: Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) | SiriusXM Channel 257 Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst)

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst) Live stats : StatBroadcast

: StatBroadcast Series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Oakland

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Oakland KenPom: Purdue is No. 35; Oakland is No. 208

Scouting Oakland

Greg Kampe, head coach

Nov 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

43rd season at Oakland

Has spent his entire head coaching career at Oakland

732-577 overall record

4 NCAA Tournament appearances

2 Horizon League regular-season titles

1 Horizon League Tournament title

3 Summit League regular-season championships

3 Summit League Tournament titles

13 seasons with 20+ wins

25 winning seasons

4 CIT postseason appearances

1 NIT appearance

1 Vegas 16 appearance

4x Summit League Coach of the Year

Top players

Nov 9, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Nassim Mashhour (0) dribbles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nassim Mashhour, G — Mashhour is one of the three returners from Oakland's 2025-26 squad and has been one of the team's top scorers through seven games. He's averaging 17.9 points per game and is shooting 36.8% from behind the three-point line. Mashhour is the team's best three-point threat and causes mismatches with his 6-foot-6 frame at the guard spot.

Chris Fields Jr., F — The most productive player for the Golden Grizzlies early in the season, Fields has been a monster on the boards He's averaging 10.9 rebounds per game. That number ranks eighth nationally. Most impressive, though, is he's pulling down 5.4 offensive rebounds per game, which is the best in college basketball. Fields is also scoring 17.9 points per game.

Ryder Bradley, G — Bradley is coming off his best performance of the season, scoring 20 points, dishing out four assists and grabbing two rebounds against Arizona State. It's the second straight game in which the sophomore has scored in double figures.

Camden Thompson, F — Oakland has gotten good production from Thompson through seven games. He's averaging 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, but he's provided more consistency over the last four games. In that stretch, he's averaging 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Boilers to watch

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West Jr. (1). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jacobsen, C — One of the most improved big men in the country through the first two weeks of the season, Jacobsen has been dominant for the Boilermakers. He has already recorded two double-doubles and is averaging 19.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Perhaps most impressive has been his decision-making, leading Purdue with 3.0 assists per contest.

C.J. Cox, G — Cox currently ranks fourth among Purdue's scorers this year, but he's been the most consistent player. He is the only Boiler who has scored in double figures in each of Purdue's first five games and is shooting 54.8% from the field. He has struggled from behind the three-point line, but he's lethal with his mid-range jumper.

Antione West Jr., G — The redshirt freshman had his best performance of the season. He dropped 27 points in Purdue's win over Lipscomb on Tuesday, shooting 9-for-15 from the field. He has averaged 20.3 points per game in his last three contests and has proven to be a tough shot maker through his first five games.

Gicarri Harris, G — Since moving to the bench, Harris has been on a mission. He dropped 23 points in the win over Ohio and scored 16 more against Lipscomb. The junior has been Purdue's best player in terms of driving to the basket and getting into the paint. Harris is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest for the Boilers.

2026-27 stats

Arizona State Sun Devils center (14) Ben Defty defends Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Chris Fields Jr. (2). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats (per game) Oakland Purdue Scoring 70.0 80.6 Points allowed 88.4 72.0 FG% 40.5% 47.6% 3FG% 28.4% 32.8% Rebounds 35.6 37.2 Assists 10.6 18.0 Blocks 1.1 2.0 Steals 5.9 6.6 Turnovers 14.0 10.8

What to watch

Nov 13, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The battle on the boards

Purdue has done an excellent job on the boards through its first five games, especially for a team that lost its top two rebounders from last season. But Friday night's game against might be the toughest challenge yet.

The Golden Grizzlies have won the rebounding battle in six of their first seven games and have been dominant on the offensive boards. They've pulled down 12 offensive rebounds or more five times and have exceeded 20 offensive rebounds in three different games this year. Can Purdue keep Oakland off the glass?

Running in transition

Matt Painter doesn't want to turn games into track meets, but he does want his team to push the pace after defensive rebounds and turnovers. The Boilers have done a much better job in transition the last two games.

Against Ohio, Purdue scored nine fastbreak points. In the win over Lipscomb, the Boilers recorded a season-high 16 points in fastbreak situations. It's much better than the start of the year, when they only scored 15 fastbreak points total in their first three games.

Putting a game away

One of the issues for Purdue early in the season has been the inability to deliver a knockout punch early in games. The Boilers have regularly built big leads but have frequently allowed opponents to scratch and claw their way back in.

Can Purdue close out Oakland if it gets the chance? The Boilers have been inconsistent, and they'd like to clean some of that up before heading to Florida next week.

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