Purdue's regular season concluded in a disappointing way on Tuesday night, as the 13th-ranked Boilermakers were swept by No. 23 Indiana in Bloomington. But they must put that loss in the rearview mirror quickly, as the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament is just around the corner.

After finishing conference play with an 11-6 record, Purdue earned the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers earned a single-bye for the event and will play the winner of No. 12 Michigan vs. No. 13 USC.

The Boilermakers will play their first match on Saturday, Nov. 21. Their game will follow the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup, which features UCLA and Indiana. That match is set for noon ET. Purdue will play either Michigan or USC 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first match.

The bracket is set! 🏐🏆



The 2026 Allstate Big Ten Volleyball Tournament Bracket has arrived!!



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Purdue defeated both Michigan and USC in the regular season. If the Boilermakers win their first match, they will advance to play No. 4 seed Oregon. The Ducks won the regular-season meeting in Eugene, reverse sweeping the Boilers.

Boilers close out season strong

Purdue Redshirt Freshman Sienna Foster (6) serves during the NCAA volleyball match. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Purdue lost the Monon Spike to arch-rival Indiana on Tuesday night, it still ended the season on a high note. The Boilermakers went 7-2 in their final nine matches and were 10-3 in their last 13.

It's particularly impressive because Dave Shondell's team finished the season playing five of its final six matches away from Holloway Gymnasium. Purdue was the only team in the Big Ten forced to play five road games in a six-game stretch.

Purdue ended the season with an 18-8 overall record. It is a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but its hopes of hosting the first two rounds may hang in the balance of a strong Big Ten Tournament run.

Entering this week, Purdue was No. 19 in the RPI. According to ESPN's Bracketology from last week, the Boilermakers were the last No. 4 seed in the field. A loss to Indiana could drop them outside the top 16, which would mean they would have to travel to play in the NCAA Tournament.

However, if the Boilers can defeat Michigan or USC and then defeat Oregon in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament, it might be enough to get a No. 4 seed and host the first two rounds at Holloway Gymnasium.

Full Big Ten Volleyball Tournament schedule

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell walks along the sideline. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 20 (1st round)

Match 1 : #13 USC vs. #12 Michigan (11 a.m. ET, Big Ten Network)

: #13 USC vs. #12 Michigan (11 a.m. ET, Big Ten Network) Match 2 : #15 Maryland vs. #10 Washington (30 minutes after Match 1, Big Ten Network)

: #15 Maryland vs. #10 Washington (30 minutes after Match 1, Big Ten Network) Match 3: #14 Rutgers vs. #11 Michigan State (30 minutes after Match 2, Big Ten Network)

Saturday, Nov. 21 (2nd round)

Match 4 : #9 UCLA vs. #8 Indiana (12 p.m. ET, Big Ten-Plus)

: #9 UCLA vs. #8 Indiana (12 p.m. ET, Big Ten-Plus) Match 5 : #5 Purdue vs. Match 1 winner (30 minutes after Match 4, Big Ten-Plus)

: #5 Purdue vs. Match 1 winner (30 minutes after Match 4, Big Ten-Plus) Match 6 : #7 Illinois vs. Match 2 winner (6 p.m. ET, FS2)

: #7 Illinois vs. Match 2 winner (6 p.m. ET, FS2) Match 7: #6 Minnesota vs. Match 3 winner (30 minutes after Match 6, FS2)

Sunday, Nov. 22 (Quarterfinals)

Match 8 : #1 Nebraska vs. Match 4 winner (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)

: #1 Nebraska vs. Match 4 winner (12 p.m., Big Ten Network) Match 9 : #4 Oregon vs. Match 5 winner (30 minutes after Match 8, Big Ten Network)

: #4 Oregon vs. Match 5 winner (30 minutes after Match 8, Big Ten Network) Match 10 : #2 Penn State vs. Match 6 winner (6 p.m. ET, BIg Ten Network)

: #2 Penn State vs. Match 6 winner (6 p.m. ET, BIg Ten Network) Match 11: #3 Wisconsin vs. Match 7 winner (30 minutes after Match 10, Big Ten Network)

Tuesday, Nov. 24 (Semifinals)

Match 12 : Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner (6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)

: Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner (6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network) Match 13: Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner (8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Championship)

Championship: Match 12 winner vs. Match 13 winner (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

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