How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana Volleyball in Monon Spike Match in Indianapolis
No. 12 Purdue and No. 22 Indiana meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a rivalry clash for the Monon Spike. Here's all the information for Thursday's matchup.
A top-25 matchup between two rivals is the headliner match on Thursday night. No. 12 Purdue will play 22nd-ranked Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the Monon Spike at stake.
This should be an exciting match, one of the few times both teams are ranked in the AVCA poll. Here's everything you need to know about the showdown between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers from Indianapolis.
#12 Purdue (13-3, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. #22 Indiana (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference match/Monon Spike
- When: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2205
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Purdue radio: portal.stretchinternet.com/purdue/
- Purdue coach: Dave Shondell, 23rd season at Purdue (498-236)
- Indiana coach: Steve Aird, 8th season at Indiana (111-118)
- All-time series: Purdue leads Indiana 79-36 in the all-time series
Going to the match? What to know
For those attending Thursday's match at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, here is some infomration about the venue, as well as other details pertaining to the match:
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse doors open at 6 p.m. ET
- Match between #12 Purdue and #22 Indiana begins at 7 p.m. ET
- No bags permitted that are larger than 6" x 9" x 1.5"
- Prepaid parking can be done through Parkwhiz
- Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster
Key Players
Purdue Boilermakers
- Kenna Wollard, OH — Wollard has been performing at an All-American level this season, racking up 290 kills and averaging 4.75 kills per set with a .266 hitting percentage. She's become a six-rotation player as a junior and has emerged as the go-to player in Purdue's offense.
- Taylor Anderson, S — Perhaps one of the most underrated setters in the country, Anderson is a three-year starter who continues to put her teammates in great spots. She's averaging 10.56 assists per set and has become an effective blocker at the net. She has a wide-ranging skill set that extends beyond her ability to set her teammates up.
- Ryan McAleer, L — McAleer has earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors twice this season. She's provided consistency for the Boilermakers defensively this season, totaling double-digit dig totals in 14 of Purdue's 16 matches this season.
- Grace Heaney, OPP — Back from injury, Heaney has been an excellent attacker opposite Wollard. She's hitting .31 on the year and is averaging 2.97 kills per set. She also has 123 digs and 53 blocks for Purdue this season.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Candela Alonso-Corcelles, OH — Alonso-Corcelles is Indiana's kills leader this season, totaling 197 through the first 16 matches of the 2025 campaign. She's logging 3.58 kills per set with a .286 hitting percentage, the best mark of her career. She's also averaging 2.27 digs per set for the Hoosiers.
- Teodora Kričković, S — The freshman setter has been stellar for the Hoosiers this season.
Kričković has already totaled 592 assists and 98 digs, posting two double-doubles. She has also been effective at the net at times this season, accounting for 30 blocks.
- Ella Boersema, MB — Boersema has been effective on Indiana's block, totaling a team-high 58 blocks on the year. She has also accounted for 71 kills on a .374 hitting percentage. Boersema has taken a big leap from her freshman to sophomore season and it's paid off nicely for the Hoosiers.
- Avry Tatum, OPP — Tatum is arguably Indiana's best all-around player this season. She's been effective as an attacker and has also provided assistance defensively digging balls and blocking at the net. She's averaging 3.4 kills per set on a .381 hitting percentage, both career-bests. She has also tallied 41 blocks and 33 digs.
Quick notes
- Purdue head coach Dave Shondell owns a 40-4 record against Indiana in his first 22 seasons at the helm. IU's last win over the Boilermakers came on Oct. 11, 2023 (3-1).
- Indiana coach Steve Aird is just 1-13 against Purdue in his first seven seasons at Indiana. The Hoosiers have won the Monon Spike just once under Aird.
- Purdue owns a 9-1 record against Indiana in the last 10 matches.
- Thursday's match at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the first volleyball match ever played in the venue. It is traditionally home to the NBA's Indiana Pacers and WNBA's Indiana Fever
- In 2024, Purdue and Indiana set a Big Ten Conference match record for attendance. A total of 14,876 fans attended last year's match at Mackey Arena to set the league record.
