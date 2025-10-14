Where Purdue Volleyball Ranks in AVCA Poll as Clash With Indiana Awaits
Purdue's status in the AVCA poll didn't change one bit following last week's 1-1 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers remained No. 12 in the rankings, the same spot they were in last week.
The Boilermakers traveled to Columbus last Thursday and enjoyed a 3-0 sweep of Ohio State. On Sunday, Purdue hosted No. 1 Nebraska, falling 0-3. It was the first time Dave Shondell's team has been swept during the 2025 campaign.
With the 1-1 week in Big Ten play, Purdue's overall record sits at 13-3 and 4-2 in the Big Ten.
This week, the Boilers will be back on the road for a pair of matches. On Thursday, they'll head to Indianapolis for a neutral-site matchup against No. 22 Indiana (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten). Sunday, Purdue heads to Piscataway for a meeting with Rutgers (10-8, 1-5 Big Ten).
AVCA Top 25 (Oct. 13, 2025)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-0)
- Texas Longhorns (14-0)
- Kentucky Wildcats (12-2)
- Louisville Cardinals (14-2)
- Stanford Cardinal (14-3)
- Pitt Panthers (13-3)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (14-2)
- SMU Mustangs (12-4)
- Wisconsin Badgers (12-2)
- Texas A&M Aggies (13-3)
- TCU Horned Frogs (14-3)
- Purdue Boilermakers (13-3)
- Creighton Bluejays (13-5)
- Miami Hurricanes (15-2)
- Kansas Jayhawks (13-7)
- Tennessee Volunteers (13-2)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (10-6)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-3)
- BYU Cougars (15-2)
- Baylor Bears (9-6)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (13-2)
- Indiana Hoosiers (14-2)
- UCLA Bruins (10-6)
- Colorado Buffaloes (14-3)
- USC Trojans (11-5)
Others receiving votes — Florida Gators (70), Missouri Tigers (70), Illinois Fighting Illini (48), Iowa State Cyclones (18), Marquette Golden Eagles (10), Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9), Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7), UTEP Miners (6).
Purdue awaiting top-25 clash with Indiana
On Sunday, Purdue suffered a 0-3 loss to top-ranked Nebraska. But it didn't take long for the Boilermakers to flush that one away and start looking ahead to a clash with in-state rival Indiana on Thursday.
"I didn't talk at all about this match. I walked in, and the first thing I talked about was Indiana. That was the message," Shondell said. "I told them Indiana runs the fastest offense in the country, and they're playing at a really high level. If we don't go down there and we're not ready to play, we will get beaten."
Thursday's match between Purdue and Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET and it will air on Big Ten Network. The two teams will compete for the Monon Spike.
