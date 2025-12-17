Three Boilermakers Earn 2025 All-American Volleyball Honors

After a sensational 2025 campaign on the volleyball court, three Purdue players have been recognized as All-Americans by the AVCA. The full list was released on Wednesday morning.

Junior outside hitter Kenna Wollard, junior setter Taylor Anderson, and redshirt sophomore opposite hitter Grace Heaney all received All-American honors for their efforts during the 2025 campaign. Wollard and Anderson earned second-team mentions, and Heaney was a third-team selection.

Those three played a huge role in Purdue's success during the 2025 season. The Boilermakers — picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten before the year began — went 27-7 with a 15-5 mark in conference play, good enough for third in the league.

Purdue junior Taylor Anderson (5) returns a dig | Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue's dream season didn't end there, as it then reached the Regional Final round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers defeated Wright State, Baylor, and SMU in the first three rounds before falling to top-seeded Pitt in the Elite Eight match.

Wollard ended her junior season averaging 4.405 kills per set and a .262 hitting percentage. She also averaged 2.008 digs and 0.466 blocks per set for the Boilermakers.

Anderson climbed into Purdue's top-10 all-time assist leaders this past season. She ended the year averaging 10.84 assists and 2.061 digs per set.

Purdue Boilermakers opposite Grace Heaney (14) celebrates | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heaney had a tremendous season after missing last year due to injury. She closed out her sophomore season averaging 3.046 kills and 0.802 blocks per set, while posting a .319 hitting percentage.

Shondell agrees to contract extension

Not many people expected Purdue to accomplish much during the 2025 season because of the amount of talent lost to graduation and the transfer portal following the 2024 campaign. But the Boilermakers defied expectations and kept their tradition rolling.

Wollard, Anderson, and Heaney were all players who decided to stay at Purdue, despite the topsy-turvy offseason in West Lafayette. That, along with a handful of transfers who came into the program, helped rekindle coach Dave Shondell's spirit.

Purdue head coach Dave Shondell watches on | Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So much, in fact, that he plans to stick around the program for at least a few more seasons.

"It invigorated me so much that I went in and made a new deal with our athletic director and signed a four-year contract," Shondell said following Purdue's loss to Pitt on Saturday. "I just love this team. I told them that they saved my coaching career. The eight players who returned were so loyal and showed so much love to me."

Wollard, Anderson, Heaney, and several other key contributors on the 2025 squad will return to Purdue for the 2026 season.

