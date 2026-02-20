Purdue Volleyball Adds Rivalry Match to Round Out Spring Schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue volleyball program has announced a match against in-state rival Indiana to round out its spring schedule. The Boilermakers will play three opponents and have one intrasquad scrimmage as part of its spring season this year.

The match between Purdue and Indiana will be held at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind., home of the Indy Ignite, on Sunday, April 19. The Boilermakers swept the 2025 regular-season series against the Hoosiers.

For entry to that match, you must purchase a ticket for the professional volleyball match between the Indy Ignite and Dallas Pulse. The Purdue-Indiana match is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, with the Ignite-Pulse matchup set for 6 p.m. ET.

Purdue has two other opponents on the spring schedule. It will host Illinois at Holloway Gymnasium on Saturday, March 28 to begin its competitive schedule. The Boilermakers will then have an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday, April 1, also at Holloway Gymnasium.

Both matches are open to the public and no ticket is required for entry.

On Saturday, April 11, Purdue will travel to Center Grove High School to play a match against Vanderbilt. A ticket will be required for entry, although it is a free event. You can claim your free ticket on Feb. 24 at noon ET.

Purdue spring volleyball schedule

There are four chances to catch the Boilermakers in competition during the spring. Here is the full schedule. You can find more information regarding these matches by visiting Purdue's website.

Saturday, March 28 — Purdue vs. Illinois (Holloway Gymnasium, free admission)

Wednesday, April 1 — Purdue intrasquad scrimmage (Holloway Gymnasium, free admission)

Saturday, April 11 — Purdue vs. Vanderbilt (Center Grove HS, free admission but ticket required)

Sunday, April 19 — Purdue vs. Indiana (Fishers Event Center, ticket required)

