Purdue Volleyball to Host Reigning National Champion as Part of Big Ten-SEC Challenge

College volleyball's reigning national champions are coming to West Lafayette this fall. In September, Purdue will host Texas A&M as part of the inaugural Big Ten-SEC Volleyball Challenge.

As part of the event, Purdue will host three other teams for a total of four matches across two days. Georgia and Indiana will also make the journey to Holloway Gymnasium for the non-conference event.

Purdue will play Texas A&M, which won last year's national championship, on Tuesday, Sept. 1. On that same day, Georgia will play Indiana. Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Boilermakers will play the Bulldogs and the Hoosiers will battle the Aggies.

It will mark the first time Purdue has played Texas A&M since 1990. The two teams have met four total times, with the Boilermakers leading the all-time series 3-1. This matchup will be the first time the Aggies and Boilers have ever played in West Lafayette.

Start times and television information for the matches at Holloway Gymnasium have not yet been announced.

Purdue finished with a 27-7 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play last year. The Boilermakers reached the Regional Final round of the NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M went 29-4 and won the national championship.

Second marquee event for Purdue for 2026

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell looks up to watch a replay. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The announcement of Purdue hosting a two-day event for the Big Ten-SEC Challenge is the second marquee event that has been added to the team's schedule for the 2026 campaign. The Boilers are one of four teams that will make a journey to the Bahamas for the Paradise Invitational.

Purdue will join Kentucky, SMU and Houston for the event, scheduled for Sept. 11-13. It will be played at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar resort in Nassau, the same location as the Purdue men's basketball team played the Baha Mar Championship.

“Volleyball is an exciting sport to watch. The amount of TV viewership or attendance records being set the last few years leaves no question about it," coach Dave Shondell said in a statement. "From our players to our coaching staff – we have dedicated ourselves to the sport we love – and to see others investing in it now the way we do is very fulfilling.

"We’ve known how great the sport is, and being able to participate in the first-of-its-kind destination tournament for collegiate volleyball is something we’re proud to be a part of.”

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