Purdue's Taylor Anderson, Kenna Wollard Learned Leadership Lessons From Raven Colvin
CHICAGO — Taking the step from underclassman to team leader can be a shaky one for a lot of players. Fortunately, setter Taylor Anderson and outside hitter Kenna Wollard had a pretty good teacher in their first two seasons at Purdue.
Former Boilermakers middle blocker Raven Colvin had an outstanding career in West Lafayette. She became just the second player in program history to exceed 600 blocks and earned All-Big Ten honors in each of her four years at Purdue.
Colvin was also a tremendous leader during her time at Purdue, someone her teammates could lean on at any time. The way she embraced that role set an example for Wollard and Anderson to follow.
"We definitely had to take on bigger leadership roles this year, and I think Raven Colvin did a good job of portraying that type of role last year," Wollard said at Big Ten Media Days. "She's a very vocal leader, but she knows how to talk to and teach every one of her teammates. I learned a lot from her in my first two years."
Anderson also acknowledged that Colvin made an impact when it came to her leadership style. She also mentioned former Purdue setter Sydney Yim, who also concluded her career at the end of the 2024 season.
"Just playing next to her, it really grew my game," Anderson said. "And I'd also say Sydney. Being a setter looking up to her, she was like a rock for me, so it's kind of scary now thinking that I'm now the oldest setter. But it's okay."
With Purdue losing nine players to graduation or the transfer portal, Anderson and Wollard had no choice but to step into leadership roles ahead of the 2025 campaign. It's a role both juniors are embracing with open arms.
Having such a great teacher like Colvin makes that transition easier.
