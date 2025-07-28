Nearly a Dozen Purdue Volleyball Matches Airing on National Television in 2025
CHICAGO — The Purdue volleyball team will have several matches air on national television for the upcoming 2025 season. The television schedule for the Boilermakers was released on Monday during Big Ten Volleyball Media Days.
Purdue's first televised match will be on Sunday, Aug. 31 at the Broadway Block Party when the Boilermakers take on Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. That match airs on ESPN 2.
Seven other matches will air on Big Ten Network, and two more will air on FS1. Additionally, several other matches are scheduled to air on BTN-Plus.
Here's the national television schedule for Purdue volleyball for the 2025 season.
- Aug. 31: vs. Tennessee (Nashville) — ESPN 2
- Sept. 25: vs. Washington — Big Ten Network
- Sept. 28: vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network
- Oct. 2: at UCLA — Big Ten Network
- Oct. 4: at USC — Big Ten Network
- Oct. 9: at Ohio State — FS1
- Oct. 12: vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network
- Oct. 16: vs. Indiana (Indianapolis) — Big Ten Network
- Nov. 20: at Wisconsin — FS1
- Nov. 23: vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network
A total of 79 Big Ten volleyball matches will air on national television across Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, and NBC this year. Many others will air on BTN-Plus.
