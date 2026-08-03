3 Things We Learned About Purdue at Big Ten Volleyball Media Day

Purdue is heading into the 2026 season carrying plenty of confidence. That was clear among head coach Dave Shondell, middle blocker Dior Charles and opposite hitter Grace Heaney during Big Ten Volleyball Media Day on Monday in Chicago.

The Boilers, who shocked the volleyball world last season, believe they have the skill, experience and depth to compete with anyone this fall.

What were some of the most important takeaways from Monday's appearance in Chicago? I've come up with three things we learned from Media Day.

One of Purdue's deeper teams

Purdue Redshirt Sophomore Grace Heaney (14) serves. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers return 71% of their production from last season, highlighted by outside hitter Kenna Wollard, Heaney and Charles. They're also bringing back All-American setter Taylor Anderson and starting libero Ryan McAleer.

But there's more to this year's team than just the returners from last year. With 17 players on the roster and the new five-for-five eligibility rule, Shondell feels good about every position on the roster.

"We have 17 players. One through 17, there's not that much [separation]," Shondell said. "That will make it difficult because there are going to be some great players who aren't going to play as much as they want. We have to establish a love for one another, a team-first mentality. We have that. It's a unique group of players."

Not only does Purdue's depth help them on game day, but it has also created a more competitive environment during practice. That will pay off for the Boilermakers when the season finally arrives.

"When we step on the court, we are very serious, very competitive and ready to work," Heaney said. "But we also have a lot of fun. We have so many personalities and characters on the team, which makes it so much easier to love the game."

Shondell expects Boilers to be "considerably better"

Purdue head coach Dave Shondell signals a play call down the court. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last year, Purdue finished with a 27-7 record, finishing fourth in the Big Ten and reaching the regional semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament. Most programs would throw a parade for that type of season.

Shondell and his team were certainly pleased with those results, but not satisfied. This year, because of the combination of returning talent and improved depth, he believes this year's squad will be "considerably better" than it was in 2025.

"I really love our team. It's as athletic a team as we've had," Shondell said. "We may not have one individual who stands beyond everybody else, but we have a lot of really, really talented athletes."

What does that mean for Purdue? That largely depends on what the Big Ten looks like this fall. Although the conference was strong last year, it was considered a bit of a down year for the league. Nobody expects that to be the case in 2026.

Tough non-conference schedule creates sense of urgency

Purdue Junior Dior Charles (9) and Purdue Junior Kenna Wollard (4) rise up for a block. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Purdue opens the 2026 season, it will have three tough matches from the first serve. The Boilermakers open the year against Creighton on Friday, Aug. 28, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Then, they return home for the Big Ten-SEC Challenge, where they'll play reigning national champion Texas A&M on Sept. 1 and Georgia on Sept. 2.

Every year, there's a sense of urgency in West Lafayette. With so many high-profile matches early in the season, though, it's even more important that Purdue takes advantage of the fall practice schedule and exhibition matches.

"It has created a sense of urgency in us," Charles said. "Every time we step on the floor, we're intentional about what we need to get done. Having those matches coming up helps us get better every single day."

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