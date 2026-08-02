How to Watch Dave Shondell and the Boilers at Big Ten Volleyball Media Day
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A few days after Chicago hosted Big Ten Football Media Days, volleyball players and coaches from across the conference will descend upon the Windy City to take center stage. Purdue and the other 17 league programs will be taking part in Big Ten Volleyball Media Day on Monday.
In previous years, this has been a two-day event. This year, however, the Big Ten is condenscing everything into one long, volleyball-filled day. Purdue will take the stage early, though, talking about the upcoming season.
Here's all the information you need to catch the Boilermakers in Chicago for Big Ten Media Day.
Purdue at Media Day
- What: 2026 Big Ten Volleyball Media Day
- When: Monday, Aug. 3, 2026
- Where: Big Ten Network studios in Chicago, Ill.
- Who: Dave Shondell (head coach), Dior Charles (middle blocker), Grace Heaney (opposite hitter)
- Time: Purdue will be on stage from 10:57-11:17 a.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
Other opportunities to catch the Boilers
In addition to Purdue's main segment at Big Ten Volleyball Media Days, there will be two other ways to catch the Boilermakers. They will be on SiriusXM from 11:47 a.m. ET through 12:07 p.m. ET and will have their studio segment at Big Ten Network beginning at 1:27 p.m. ET.
Shondell, Charles and Heaney will all be answering questions, talking about the upcoming season and plenty more throughout the day. It's a great preview for the 2026 campaign, which begins later this month.
Full Big Ten Media Day schedule
Last week, the Big Ten released the complete schedule for Media Day. Here's the rundown, if you're interested in catching other teams at the podium on Monday (all times ET).
Session 1
- 10:07-10:27 — Wisconsin Badgers
- 10:32-10:52 — Michigan State Spartans
- 10:57-11:17 — Purdue Boilermakers
- 11:22-11:42 — Iowa Hawkeyes
- 11:47-12:07 — Michigan Wolverines
- 12:12-12:32 — Northwestern Wildcats
- 12:37-12:57 — Indiana Hoosiers
- 1:02-1:22 — Ohio State Buckeyes
- 1:27-1:47 — Illinois Fighting Illini
Session 2
- 3:00-3:20 — Penn State Nittany Lions
- 3:25-3:45 — Oregon Ducks
- 3:50-4:10 — Maryland Terrapins
- 4:15-4:35 — UCLA Bruins
- 4:40-5:00 — USC Trojans
- 5:05-5:25 — Washington Huskies
- 5:30-5:50 — Minnesota Golden Gophers
- 5:55-6:15 — Nebraska Cornhuskers
- 6:20-6:40 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue in the preseason poll
The Big Ten released its preseason poll and preseason All-Big Ten selections for the 2026 season. The Boilermakers were projected to finish fourth this season, behind Nebraska (No. 1), Wisconsin (No. 2) and Penn State (No. 3).
Additionally, three Boilermakers were selected to the All-Big Ten team, as well as named to the AVCA Preseason National Player of the Year Watch List. Outside hitter Kenna Wollard, setter Taylor Anderson and opposite hitter Grace Heaney all received those preseason honors.
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin