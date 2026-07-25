Former Purdue Volleyball Outside Hitter Transfers to Duke

Purdue has one less outside hitter on the roster heading into the 2026 season. Graduate transfer Nataly Moravec is headed to the ACC and has committed to Duke, where she will complete her college career.

Moravec transferred to Purdue in 2025, part of a large portal class that coach Dave Shondell and his staff assembled. She appeared in 24 matches for the Boilermakers in her lone season in West Lafayette, totaling 33 kills. She was on Purdue's spring roster but decided to enter the transfer portal.

Duke announced the addition of Moravec during the week on social media.

B1G ➡️ ACC 😈



Welcome home, Nataly! pic.twitter.com/hiSIuX5n3F — Duke Volleyball (@DukeVB) July 22, 2026

A 6-foot-3 outside hitter, Moravec started her career at BYU in 2022 and transferred to Iowa for the 2023 season. Her lone season with the Hawkeyes was her most productive, piling up 286 kills, which ranked second on the team that year.

Moravec did not play during the 2024 season and then transferred to Purdue. Duke is the fourth school that she has attended.

Purdue has excellent outside hitters

Purdue Boilermakers outside hitter Kenna Wollard (4) high-fives Ryan McAleer. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even with Moravec's departure, Purdue is in a great spot with its outside hitters for 2026. Kenna Wollard is the key returner at that position, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a second-team All-American following the 2025 campaign.

Wollard is one of the top outside hitters in the Big Ten and will cause problems for every opponent. She concluded last season with 577 kills and a .262 hitting percentage. She was also responsible for 61 blocks and 25 service aces.

Purdue also added Lameen "Mimi" Mambu from the transfer portal during the offseason. She spent the 2025 campaign at Georgia Tech, where she racked up 304 kills. She could factor into Purdue's equation this fall.

Additionally, the Boilermakers also have freshmen outside hitters Addy Tindall and Sydni Vice on the roster. Tindall redshirted last season and Vice was a member of Purdue's 2026 recruiting class. They don't have the same level of experience as Wollard or Mambu, but both have high potential.

Boilers preparing for 2026 season

Purdue Boilermakers middle blocker Dior Charles (9) hits the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Aug. 3, Shondell will take opposite hitter Grace Heaney and middle blocker Dior Charles to Chicago for Big Ten Volleyball Media Days. Then, just a few weeks later, the Boilermakers will begin the 2026 season.

Purdue starts with exhibition games with Ball State (Aug. 14) and Butler (Aug, 21) before opening the regular season against Creighton on Aug. 28 at the Sanford Pentagon. The Boilers then return home and will play in the Big Ten-SEC Challenge, hosting Texas A&M (Sept. 1) and Georgia (Sept. 2). Both matches will be played at Mackey Arena.

Shondell's squad closes out that busy first week with a home match at Holloway Gymnasium against TCU on Sept. 6.

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