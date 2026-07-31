Why Purdue Volleyball's Preseason Big Ten Ranking is Too Low

A fourth-place prediction in a league of 18 teams is a respectable projection most of the time. For Purdue entering the 2026 season, though, it feels like that preseason Big Ten ranking might be a tad low.

The Big Ten released its preseason poll for the 2026 season, with the Boilermakers slotted in the No. 4 spot. Ahead of them sits Nebraska (No. 1), Wisconsin (No. 2) and Penn State (No. 3). With the returning talent and production from last year's team, Purdue should be penciled in at the No. 2 spot.

Purdue is coming off a 27-7 season in 2025, reaching the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to top-seeded Pitt. Many considered it a surprising season in West Lafayette, considering what the program lost in the transfer portal.

Heading into 2026, Purdue returns All-American outside hitter Kenna Wollard, who finished third in the Big Ten in kills last season. Also returning is All-American setter Taylor Anderson, All-American right-side hitter Grace Heaney and All-Big Ten libero Ryan McAleer.

Nebraska remains the team to beat in the Big Ten, but the Boilermakers could be the biggest challenger to the Huskers this year.

Boilers return 71% of last year's offensive production

Purdue junior Kenna Wollard (4) uses a touch shot. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons to buy stock in Purdue is because of the returning production from last year's squad. The Boilermakers are returning 71% of last year's kills, led by Wollard and Heaney.

Wollard accounted for 577 kills last fall, ranking third in the Big Ten and seventh nationally. She owned a hitting percentage of .262 and was also responsible for 61 blocks.

Heaney piled up 399 kills for the Boilermakers, but what was most impressive was her hitting percentage. She posted a .319 on 945 swings, the best percentage among Purdue's prolific hitters. The rising junior also had 105 blocks, which ranked second on the team.

Setting up those two is senior setter Taylor Anderson, who led the nation with 1,420 total assists and averaged 10.84 assists per set. She is considered one of the best setters in the country.

Purdue also brings back Dior Charles and Bianka Lulic at middle blocker. Charles was the team's leader in blocks with 146, while Lulic was more of a role player for the Boilers.

Replacing Akasha Anderson is going to be difficult, especially because of her clutch ability to close out matches, but Purdue has plenty of returning talent at the net and at setter.

Major additions from the transfer portal

Purdue Boilermakers outside hitter Lameen Mambu (21). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers retained most of their roster from last season, but did add a few key pieces from the transfer portal. Mimi Mambu was Georgia Tech's kills leader as a freshman in 2025, piling up 304 kills.

Kate Hansen, a 6-foot-3 senior middle blocker, also transferred to Purdue from Clemson. She was a starter for the Tigers last season and finished the year with 242 kills and 81 blocks.

Those two pick-ups from the portal provide Purdue with improved depth at critical positions. It also takes at least some pressure off Wollard, Charles and Heaney at the net.

Rising star in McAleer

Purdue Boilermakers defensive specialist Ryan McAleer (3). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McAleer played as a true freshman, but she had a breakout year as a sophomore in 2025. She was a second-team All-Big Ten selection after averaging 3.634 digs per set and 1.267 assists per set.

Not only is McAleer an All-Big Ten defensive player, head coach Dave Shondell told Purdue Boilermakers On SI in the spring that she was emerging as one of the team's vocal leaders. That's another area where Akasha Anderson's absence will be missed, but it sounds like the junior libero is picking up the slack.

McAleer has the potential to be an All-American in her junior season and help Purdue be a top-two team in the Big Ten.

We'll find out early what Purdue can accomplish

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell walks along the sideline. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, predictions don't mean anything when the season starts. Purdue will have a chance to prove that it's a top-two program in the Big Ten in late August when the 2026 campaign begins.

We'll find out just how strong this team is early on in the year, too. Shondell believes he has a Final Four-caliber squad, one that will be tested in non-conference play and during the Big Ten slate.

Purdue opens the year with a match against Creighton on Aug. 28 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Bluejays are regularly a top-20 program in the country.

Just a few days later, the Boilermakers will play reigning national champion Texas A&M on Sept. 1 and Georgia on Sept. 2 in the Big Ten-SEC Challenge. They also have TCU, Houston and either SMU or Houston on the docket.

Regardless of preseason prediction, Purdue gets plenty of opportunities to prove itself.

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