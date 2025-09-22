Where Does Purdue Rank in AVCA Volleyball Poll With 9-1 Non-Conference Record?
Purdue has returned to the top 10 in the AVCA rankings. After a pair of wins over Ball State and IU Indy last weekend, the Boilermakers moved up a spot and are now ranked No. 10. It's the highest ranking for the team in the 2025 season.
The Boilermakers made a trip to Muncie on Friday, sweeping Ball State in three sets. On Sunday, they returned to Holloway Gymnasium and closed out non-conference play with a four-set victory over IU Indy.
With those two wins, Purdue improved to 9-1 on the season. It will now enter Big Ten play, hosting Washington on Thursday and Illinois on Sunday. Both matches will be played at Mackey Arena.
Purdue has won seven straight matches, which include wins over three currently ranked opponents: No. 11 SMU, No. 18 Kansas, and No. 22 Tennessee. The lone loss came to Georgia Tech.
The Boilermakers are one of three Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10 this week, along with No. 1 Nebraska and No. 7 Wisconsin.
AVCA Volleyball Top 25 (Sept. 22)
The AVCA rankings are released every Monday. Here is a look at the top 25 for the week of Sept. 22.
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-0)
- Texas Longhorns (8-0)
- Kentucky Wildcats (7-2)
- Stanford Cardinal (9-2)
- Pitt Panthers(8-2)
- Louisville Cardinals (7-2)
- Wisconsin Badgers (7-1)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2)
- TCU Horned Frogs (10-2)
- Purdue Boilermakers (9-1)
- SMU Mustangs (8-2)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (8-2)
- BYU Cougars (12-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4)
- Creighton Bluejays (7-5)
- USC Trojans (9-1)
- Kansas Jayhawks (9-5)
- Florida Gators (5-4)
- Baylor Bears (6-3)
- Missouri Tigers (8-3)
- Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)
- Utah Utes (8-3)
- Miami Hurricanes (10-1)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
Others receiving votes: UCLA Bruins (57), Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (49), Oregon Ducks (33), Indiana Hoosiers (22), Marquette Golden Eagles (16), Kansas State Wildcats (13), Michigan Wolverines (9), Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9), UC-Santa Barbara Gauchos (7), Cal Poly Mustangs (4), South Carolina Gamecocks (2).
