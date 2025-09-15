Purdue Libero Ryan McAleer Earns Big Ten Distinction After Big Week For Boilers
Ryan McAleer has made a huge difference defensively for Purdue this season, and the Big Ten has taken notice. The sophomore libero was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Boilermakers to a 3-0 record last week.
McAleer ended last week with 41 digs and 17 assists across three matches last week. She averaged 4.1 digs per set and helped her team hold their opponents to a combined .163 attack percentage.
Purdue swept Butler and Houston and defeated No. 10 SMU in four sets. The Boilermakers improved to 7-1 on the season and climbed to No. 11 in the AVCA poll.
McAleer is the first Purdue player to win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors since Ali Hornung received the distinction on Oct. 7, 2024.
This is also the second time a Boilermaker has received recognition from the Big Ten. Last week, outside hitter Kenna Wollard was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week.
McAleer off to a strong start in 2025
Since the start of the season, McAleer has been a force for the Boilermakers defensively. She's recorded a double-digit dig total in seven of Purdue's eight matches, with the lone outlier coming in Saturday's sweep of Houston.
McAleer's best performance came in Purdue's win over No. 15 Kansas in the Stacey Clark Classic. The sophomore had an incredible 30 digs in the match, helping the Boilers to take down the Jayhawks in five sets.
She became just the fifth Purdue underclassman to ever record 30 digs or more in a single match.
McAleer is averaging 3.7 digs per set this season for the Boilermakers.
Big Ten Players of the Week (Sept. 15)
Here's the complete rundown of Big Ten Volleyball Players of the Week for Sept. 15:
- Player of the Week — Mimi Colyer, OH, Wisconsin
- Defensive Player of the Week — Ryan McAleer, L, Purdue
- Setter of the Week — Charlie Fuerbringer, S, Wisconsin
- Freshman of the Week — Malayah Long, S, Michigan State
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
PURDUE CLIMBS IN AVCA POLL: The latest AVCA volleyball rankings have been released. Although Purdue defeated a top-10 team over the weekend, the Boilers are left just outside this week. CLICK HERE
BOILERS TAKE DOWN NO. 10 SMU: Purdue went 3-0 this week, highlighted by a four-set victory over SMU in Lexington on Sunday. The Boilermakers are now 7-1 on the season. CLICK HERE
WOLLARD RECEIVES BIG TEN HONORS: Purdue outside hitter Kenna Wollard received conference recognition for her performance in the Stacey Clark Classic over the weekend. CLICK HERE