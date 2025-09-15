Boilermakers Country

Purdue Libero Ryan McAleer Earns Big Ten Distinction After Big Week For Boilers

After helping Purdue to a 3-0 record last week, sophomore libero Ryan McAleer earned special honors from the Big Ten Conference.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers defensive specialist Ryan McAleer (3) goes for the ball
Purdue Boilermakers defensive specialist Ryan McAleer (3) goes for the ball / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ryan McAleer has made a huge difference defensively for Purdue this season, and the Big Ten has taken notice. The sophomore libero was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Boilermakers to a 3-0 record last week.

McAleer ended last week with 41 digs and 17 assists across three matches last week. She averaged 4.1 digs per set and helped her team hold their opponents to a combined .163 attack percentage.

Purdue swept Butler and Houston and defeated No. 10 SMU in four sets. The Boilermakers improved to 7-1 on the season and climbed to No. 11 in the AVCA poll.

McAleer is the first Purdue player to win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors since Ali Hornung received the distinction on Oct. 7, 2024.

This is also the second time a Boilermaker has received recognition from the Big Ten. Last week, outside hitter Kenna Wollard was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week.

McAleer off to a strong start in 2025

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell talks to defensive specialist Ryan McAleer
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell talks to defensive specialist Ryan McAleer / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since the start of the season, McAleer has been a force for the Boilermakers defensively. She's recorded a double-digit dig total in seven of Purdue's eight matches, with the lone outlier coming in Saturday's sweep of Houston.

McAleer's best performance came in Purdue's win over No. 15 Kansas in the Stacey Clark Classic. The sophomore had an incredible 30 digs in the match, helping the Boilers to take down the Jayhawks in five sets.

She became just the fifth Purdue underclassman to ever record 30 digs or more in a single match.

McAleer is averaging 3.7 digs per set this season for the Boilermakers.

Big Ten Players of the Week (Sept. 15)

Wisconsin outside hitter Mimi Colyer (15) serves
Wisconsin outside hitter Mimi Colyer (15) serves / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's the complete rundown of Big Ten Volleyball Players of the Week for Sept. 15:

  • Player of the Week — Mimi Colyer, OH, Wisconsin
  • Defensive Player of the Week — Ryan McAleer, L, Purdue
  • Setter of the Week — Charlie Fuerbringer, S, Wisconsin
  • Freshman of the Week — Malayah Long, S, Michigan State

Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

