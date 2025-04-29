Purdue Women's Basketball Announces Hire of New Assistant Coach
Purdue coach Katie Gearlds has added a new assistant to the staff. On Tuesday, the program announced that former San Jose State coach April Phillips will be joining the Boilermakers staff as the associate head coach for the 2025-26 women's college basketball season.
Phillips has been coaching for over a decade, getting her start at New Haven (Division II) in 2013. She's also had stops at Georgia Tech (2014-15), Loyola Marymount (2015-18), Arizona (2018-19), Cal (2019-21) and Texas (2021-22) as an assistant coach.
Most recently, Phillips served as the head coach at San Jose from 2022-25.
"I am excited to bring April to Purdue," Gearlds said in a statement via PurdueSports.com. "She has been an elite recruiter and player development coach throughout her career. Her experience across the country is something that will benefit our players and this program. I'm ready for her to get here and get started with our staff."
Prior to her coaching career, Phillips played college basketball at Georgia Tech as a freshman in the 2005-06 season. She then transferred to Xavier, where she stayed from 2006-10.
With the Musketeers, Phillips helped lead the program to three NCAA Tournament appearances and a pair of A-10 championships. She was a third-team All-A-10 selection during her senior season at Xavier.
"I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Katie and Purdue Women's Basketball," Phillips said. "Purdue is a storied institution with a rich tradition of excellence in women's basketball. Coach Katie deeply understands and values that legacy at the highest level, which makes this a unique opportunity. I am excited to begin this new chapter and look forward to contributing to the continued success of this remarkable program."
