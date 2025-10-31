Purdue Women's Basketball Debuting Sleek New Gold Uniforms in Season Opener
When the Purdue women's basketball team hits the floor at Mackey Arena for the first time this season, there will be a new look. The Boilermakers revealed a new uniform, which will make its debut on Monday, Nov. 3, when they host Fairleigh Dickinson in the regular-season opener.
On Thursday, the women's basketball program revealed its second new uniform of the year. It's a sleek gold uniform, complete with a black "Script Purdue" on the front. Below are pictures and videos of the new look.
Who doesn't love a gold uniform, especially in West Lafayette?
These sleek new uniforms are the second new look Purdue has announced this year. During the team's exhibition game against Purdue Northwest, the Boilermakers wore a new home white jersey. Here are some images of those fresh threads.
Purdue has already had some good luck with the new uniforms, posting an impressive 118-42 victory over Purdue Northwest in the exhibition game.
What else will the Boilers drop throughout this season? We'll have to stay tuned to see if there are any other new uniforms on the horizon in the coming weeks.
Boilers begin regular season on Monday
Purdue's regular-season opener is just around the corner, hosting Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 3. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena and the game will air on Big Ten-Plus.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 10-19 campaign a season ago and are looking to bounce back with a better year. Only three players from last year's roster return: Kendall Puryear, Lana McCarthy, and McKenna Layden. Madison Layden-Zay is another former Purdue player, but she was not with the team last season and returned for her fifth and final year of eligibility.
Coach Katie Gearlds and the staff brought in three freshmen in the 2025 recruiting class: Hila Karsh, Avery Gordon, and Carley Barrett. Purdue was very active in the transfer portal, bringing in six new players: Niya Smith, Kiki Smith, Taylor Feldman, Taylor Henderson, Saige Stahl, and Tara Daye.
How quickly can this team develop chemistry? We'll find out soon enough.
Along with the season opener on Monday, the Boilermakers will also host Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Nov. 6, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. It's part of a busy week in West Lafayette.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
HILA KARSH'S AWESOME WINNING QUOTE: Following Purdue's exhibition game against Purdue Northwest, freshman guard Hila Karsh talked about how badly she wants to win games in West Lafayette. CLICK HERE
5 THOUGHTS ON PURDUE WBB WIN: Purdue hosted Purdue Northwest in an exhibition game on Monday night. What did we learn from the Boilermakers' big win? CLICK HERE