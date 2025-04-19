Purdue WBB Lands Transfer Pledge From Former Arkansas Starting Guard
The Purdue women's basketball team received some big news on Saturday, landing a transfer commitment from former Arkansas guard Kiki Smith. She becomes the third transfer player to pledge to coach Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers this offseason.
Smith is a 5-foot-7 guard out of Topeka, Kan. and spent one season with the Razorbacks. In her lone year in Fayetteville, she averaged 10.2 points and 2.0 assists per game. She was also a prolific three-point shooter, knocking down shots from behind the arc at a 40.2% clip.
The rising junior guard possesses a strong ability to score the basketball, which she demonstrated frequently while at Arkansas. Smith reached a double-figure scoring total 13 times last season, which included three games of 20 points or more.
Before transferring to Arkansas, Smith played one year at the junior college level, suiting up for Hutchinson Community College in the 2023-24 season. That year, she helped guide the Blue Dragons to a perfect 37-0 record and won the NJCAA national championship.
Smith averaged 17.6 points and shot 44.4% from three-point range while at Hutchinson Community College. She also averaged 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists per contest.
Smith joins former Boilermaker Madison Layden-Zay and ex-Northern Arizona guard Taylor Feldman to commit to Purdue via transfers during the offseason.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
REYNOLDS SISTERS COMMIT TO UT-ARLINGTON: Ex-Purdue women's basketball players and sisters Mila, Amiyah and Kira Reynolds have announced they're transferring to UT-Arlington, where they'll play under former Boilermaker Shereka Wright. CLICK HERE
WHITE ON ESPN CALL OF PACERS-BUCKS: Former Purdue star and Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White will be on the call for Saturday's Game 1 matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. CLICK HERE
JONES TRANSFERS TO MSU: Rashunda Jones, who spent two years on Purdue's women's basketball team before transferring, has announced that she committed to Michigan State. CLICK HERE