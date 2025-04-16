WNBA Boilers: Fever Coach Stephanie White to Call Game 1 of Pacers-Bucks NBA Playoff Series
The voice of a former Boilermaker and the current coach of the Indiana Fever can be heard during Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Stephanie White will be alongside play-by-play man Michael Grady for ESPN's coverage of the first round matchup.
Grady, who is also from Indiana, was the host of a popular radio program on 1070 The Fan in Indianapolis during the 2010s.
White has worked as an analyst at ESPN as well as Big Ten Network throughout her career. On Saturday, she'll be on the mic as the Pacers host the Bucks in the first playoff game of 2025.
Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Gainbridge is obviously a venue White is quite familiar with, as she previously played for and has coached the Indiana Fever. After her playing career at Purdue came to an end in 1999, she suited up for the franchise from 2000-04.
White then was an assistant coach for the Fever from 2011-14 before taking over as head coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. She was named the coach of the franchise again in November 2024 and is just a month away from leading Indiana back to floor for the 2025 WNBA season.
It should be a fun broadcast for those Indiana with such familiar voices and names on the call.
This year's matchup between the Pacers and Bucks is a rematch of the first round of last year's NBA playoffs. Indiana defeated Milwaukee 4-2 in the series to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
After defeating the New York Knicks in seven games, the Pacers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Boston Celtics swept Indiana in four games before ultimately claiming an NBA championship.
