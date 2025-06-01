Purdue Women's Basketball Gets Pledge From Indiana State Transfer, Seymour Native
The Purdue women's basketball team has added another transfer player to the 2025-26 roster. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers received a commitment from former Indiana State forward and Seymour native Saige Stahl. She becomes the sixth player out of the transfer portal to join the program.
Stahl made her announcement with a post on Instagram. She spent two years at Indiana State before entering her name into the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1 junior comes to Purdue with two years of eligibility remaining.
As a sophomore during the 2024-25 campaign at Indiana State, Stahl averaged 7.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She appeared in 26 contests for the Sycamores, making nine starts. She also logged more than 21 minutes per game.
Stahl was also an efficient shooter this past season, posting a .532 field goal percentage and a .773 free throw percentage.
Last season, Purdue hosted Indiana State in a nonconference matchup at Mackey Arena. Stahl had one of the best performances of her sophomore season that day, scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. It was one of six double-doubles she had for the season.
Prior to playing at Indiana State, Stahl was a standout at Columbus East High School. During her senior season (2022-23), she was the state's second-leading scorer, averaging 26.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. During her junior year, she posted 17.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game.
Stahl was a Indiana Junior All-Star in 2022 and an Indiana All-Star selection in 2023.
Purdue coach Katie Gearlds and her staff have been active in the transfer portal this offseason, adding six new pieces to the 2025-26 puzzle. Along with Stahl, the Boilermakers have also added Kiki Smith (Arkansas), Taylor Henderson (UNC-Wilmington), Nya Smith (UNC-Greensboro), Taylor Feldman (Northern Arizona), and Tara Daye (St. John's). Purdue also returns Madison Layden-Zay, who did not play during the 2024-25 season.
Saige Stahl highlights
