Purdue Women's Basketball Pulls in Transfer Portal Commitment From St. John's Guard
Purdue has added another piece to its offseason puzzle. Over the weekend, the Boilermakers landed a transfer commitment from former St. John's guard Tara Daye. She is the fifth player to commit to the program out of the the transfer portal this spring.
Daye, a 5-foot-10 guard from Newark, N.J., comes to Purdue after spending the past two seasons at St. John's. She started in all four games she played for the Red Storm last year, averaging 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
During the 2023-24 campaign, Daye played in 31 games for St. John's, making 19 starts. In her first full seasons with the Red Storm, she averaged 4.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.
Daye also spent one season at DePaul, appearing in 27 games for the Blue Demons as a freshman. She comes to Purdue with one remaining season of eligibility.
Purdue has received two commitments over the weekend, also receiving a pledge from international guard Hila Karsh. The Israel native became the third recruit in the 2025 class to commit to coach Katie Gearlds and the Boilers, picking Purdue over offers from Duke and UCLA.
Since the end of the 2024-25 season, Purdue has landed transfer commitments from Kiki Smith (Arkansas), Taylor Feldman (Northern Arizona), Taylor Henderson (UNC-Wilmington), Nya Smith (UNC-Greensboro) and Daye (St. John's). The Boilers also return Madison Layden-Zay, who rejoins the team after not playing last year.
