Purdue Legend, Fever Coach Stephanie White Waves Green Flag at Indianapolis 500 Practice
The green flag dropped on the Indiana Fever's season on Saturday, and on Sunday, coach Stephanie White and a few members of their team made their way to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for an afternoon at the track. White, who won a national championship at Purdue, had the honor of waving the green flag for Indianapolis 500 practice.
Sunday, White and a few members of the Fever made their way to the flag stand at IMS for practice and qualifying ahead of next weekend's race. The former Boilermaker had the opportunity to wave the green flag to begin the day's festivities at the track.
It's been a great weekend in Indianapolis on the sports front. Not only is the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 quickly approaching, but the Fever also posted an impressive 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky in their 2025 WNBA season opener to start the year 1-0.
Caitlin Clark finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, and Aliyah Boston added 19 points and 13 boards in the victory. DeWanna Bonner scored seven points and jumped up to third in the WNBA's all-time leading scorers category.
On the NBA side, the Indiana Pacers have punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. They'll play the New York Knicks with a trip the NBA Finals hanging in the balance.
White is in her second stint as the coach of the Fever. She previously led the franchise from 2015-16. She was also an assistant coach for the team from 2011-14, and was on staff when the organization won the WNBA championship in 2012.
