Purdue Coach Matt Painter Talks Impact of Caitlin Clark as 2025 WNBA Season Tips Off
The 2025 WNBA season tipped off this weekend, and there's already plenty of excitement about a new year. Before the first game on Friday, Big Ten Network released a video of coaches from across the conference talking about the growth of the league. Being in the same state as Caitlin Clark now, Purdue's Matt Painter talked about the impact the Indiana Fever star has brought to the state.
When asked what he impresses him most about the league, Painter responded by saying, "Just the shot-making ability." He then proceeded to talk about Clark's impact on the WNBA, especially playing just down the road in Indianapolis.
"I'm in Indiana and obviously Caitlin Clark is here," Painter said in the video. "Just all the enthusiasm and attention she's brought to women's basketball, it's been really cool to see."
The video posted was recorded during Big Ten Basketball Media Days in October 2024.
Not only are Clark and Painter now in the same state, there is also a Purdue connection to the Fever. Former Boilermaker star and NCAA champion Stephanie White is now coaching Indiana, hoping to lead the franchise to its second WNBA title.
Big Ten coaches are also familiar with Clark's game, playing at Iowa for four years before making her debut in the WNBA in 2024.
Clark's season got off to a hot start on Saturday, leading the Fever to a 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky to open the year 1-0. The second-year guard recorded a triple-double, finishing the afternoon with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in front of a sellout crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
