Purdue Women's Basketball Offers Heavily-Recruited 2026 Guard From Minnesota
Coach Katie Gearlds and the Purdue women's basketball staff are hoping to add a skilled guard to the 2026 recruiting class. This week, the Boilermakers extended an offer to Vienna Murray, a 6-foot-1 guard from Woodbury, Minn.
Murray made the announcement with a social media post on Wednesday.
"I had a great conversation with (Katie Gearlds) today, and I am grateful and honored to have received an offer from (Purdue)," Murray wrote on X. "Thank you so much to the coaching staff for believing in me!"
Murray is a talented player on both ends of the court, possessing plenty of strengths within her game. She's coming off a 2024-25 season at East Ridge High School (Minnesota) in which she averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 steals, and 2.7 assists per game.
Murray has developed an excellent jump shot and is able to easily create open looks for herself off the dribble. She's often able to create space with her ball-handling skills or a pump fake, then puts the ball on the deck and knocks down a jumper.
The Minnesota prospect also has an excellent step-back jump shot, and possesses the ability to drive to the basket. With her 6-foot-1 frame, she's also developed a bit of a game in the post at the high school level.
Defensively, Murray can use her length to create steals when pressuring the ball. She's also demonstrated the ability to block shots at the rim and contest field goal attempts all over the court.
Murray has been on the radar for several major programs, already receiving offers from Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, TCU, Utah, Wisconsin, Oregon, Florida, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Creighton, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Iowa, as well as Purdue.
Vienna Murray highlights
