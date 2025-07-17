Purdue Women's Basketball Offers 2027 Guard, Top Prospect Out of Iowa
The top-ranked women's basketball prospect from Iowa in the 2027 recruiting class has received an offer from Purdue. This week, the Boilermakers offered 5-foot-11 guard Melina Snoozy, an elite scorer and shooter.
Snoozy made the announcement with a social media post on X on Wednesday.
"After a great conversation, I am so excited to receive an offer from (Purdue)," Snoozy wrote. "Thanks so much for this opportunity!!"
The talented guard attends Bishop Heelan Catholic in Sioux City, Iowa, and was named the top 2027 prospect from Iowa by Prep Girls Hoops in February. She had a sensational sophomore campaign, averaging 19.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
What stands out most about Snoozy's game, though, is her ability to shoot the ball with accuracy from deep. She knocked down 61 three-point attempts and connected at a 43% clip for the year.
Snoozy also does an excellent job with the basketball in her hands, posting a 1.76 assist-to-turnover ratio for the year. She's a highly intelligent player and can do a lot of good things on the court.
At the end of the 2024-25 season, Snoozy received first-team All-State honors.
Purdue has been active on the recruiting trail this summer, especially in the 2027 class. Coach Katie Gearlds also recently extended an offer to 6-foot-7 center Kendall Hulsman, one of the top post players out of New York.
Melina Snoozy highlights
