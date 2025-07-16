Purdue Women's Basketball Offers 6-Foot-7 Center in 2027 Recruiting Class
One of the most dominant post players in the 2027 recruiting class has received an offer from the Purdue women's basketball program. The Boilermakers extended an offer to 6-foot-7 center Kendall Hulsman this week.
Hulsman announced on social media that she received an offer from coach Katie Gearlds and the Boilers on Tuesday.
"I had a great conversation with (Katie Gearlds) and I am blessed to have received an offer to play at Purdue," Hulsman wrote on X. "Thank you!"
Hulsman has also recently picked up offers from Virginia Tech, Clemson, Kent State, Wake Forest, and others.
Hulsman plays high school basketball at Iroquois in Erie County, N.Y. She put up monster numbers during her sophomore season, averaging 20.9 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 6.2 blocks per game. As a freshman during the 2023-24 campaign, the center averaged 24.2 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks per contest.
Purdue's coaching staff has put an emphasis on size in the post over the past two seasons. In the 2024 recruiting class, the Boilermakers brought in 6-foot-4 forward Lana McCarthy and 6-foot-3 forward Kendall Puryear, both playing significant minutes for the team last season.
Avery Gordon, an All-State player out of Brownsburg, Ind., is a 6-foot-7 center who will be entering her freshman year in West Lafayette this coming year. The Boilermakers also have 6-foot-2 guard McKenna Layden, 6-foot-1 guard Madison Layden-Zay, and 6-foot-1 forward Saige Stahl on the roster for the 2025-26 campaign.
In addition to playing at Iroquois High School, Hulsman is also a member of the WPA Bruins AAU squad.
Kendall Hulsman highlights
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
ROSTER, JERSEY NUMBERS RELEASED: The Purdue women's basketball team released the official roster and jersey numbers for the 2025-26 season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE WBB BIG TEN OPPONENTS REVEALED: Purdue knows its home and road opponents for the 2025-26 Big Ten women's basketball season. The Boilers also have a home-and-home with Indiana. CLICK HERE