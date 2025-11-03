Purdue Women's Basketball vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Live Game Thread and Updates
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue begins its 2025-26 season on Monday night, hosting Fairleigh Dickinson for the season opener. It's the first time the two programs have met on the hardwood.
This will be the fifth season under head coach Katie Gearlds. The Boilermakers are looking back to bounce back after a down year from the 2024-25 campaign.
Follow along throughout the game as we provide live updates of Monday night's contest from Mackey Arena. You can visit this page frequently and refresh your browser for the latest updates from the game.
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson live game updates
Tipoff between Purdue and Fairleigh Dickinson is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- What: Non-conference game/regular season opener
- When: Monday, Nov. 3, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- Stream: Big Ten-Plus
- Radio: 95.3 BOB FM
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Jane Schott (analyst)
- Purdue 2024-25 record: 10-19 (3-15 Big Ten)
- Fairleigh Dickinson 2024-25 record: 29-4 (16-0 NEC)
What is Big Ten-Plus?
Big Ten-Plus is a subscription-based streaming service offered by the Big Ten Conference. It features a wide range of sports throughout the year and will be home to Monday's game between Purdue and Fairleigh Dickinson. The cost is $12.99 per month or $89.99 for the year.
A total of 25 of Purdue's women's basketball games will air on Big Ten-Plus during the 2025-26 season, including several conference games.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
PURDUE DEBUTING GOLD UNIFORMS: The Purdue women's basketball team revealed a sleek new uniform it will wear during the 2025-26 season. The uniforms will make their debut on Monday night. CLICK HERE
HILA KARSH'S AWESOME WINNING QUOTE: Following Purdue's exhibition game against Purdue Northwest, freshman guard Hila Karsh talked about how badly she wants to win games in West Lafayette. CLICK HERE