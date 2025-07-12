Dylan Harper Makes Strong Statement In Debut With Spurs
Dylan Harper made his eagerly-awaited debut in Las Vegas after missing the San Antonio Spurs' first NBA Summer League game earlier this week due to a minor groin injury. The stage was set with Harper, the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, facing off against the No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks.
Harper played 20 minutes, making five of twelve shots from the field, six of seven from the charity stripe, and pulling down five defensive rebounds. He filled up the stat sheet, adding two assists, two steals, and a block in the Spurs' 76-69 victory over in-state rival Dallas.
That one block is what NBA fans are talking about, as Harper, always deceptively fast, closed the gap quickly and timed his leap perfectly, denying Ryan Nembhard the easy bucket. After the swat, Harper landed hard on the floor, demonstrating the hustle and toughness Rutgers fans witnessed from the athletic guard last season.
Harper's offensive ability is well known, but Spurs fans got a pleasant taste of what to expect on the defensive end from the budding star.
"I think I came out great," Harper told ESPN's Katie George. "Just trying to get my guys involved and just trying to play the right way, and just ultimately, come out here and win, and that's what we did today. I feel like we had a good day."
Harper was surprised to see Spurs President and legendary coach Gregg Popovich, as well as former star Tim Duncan, when he arrived at the team's practice facility for the first time.
"I was like, what are they dong here?" Harper told Andscape. "Maybe they're here just this one day and they're like, no, they're here all the time. When they talk about the Spurs' organization and their culture, that's really what culture is."
Harper's Spurs take on former teammate and No. 5 draft pick Ace Bailey's Utah Jazz on Monday, July 14th at 7:30 CDT at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. You can watch Harper's highlights from today's game below.
