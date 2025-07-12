When Will Rutgers Hire a New Athletic Director?
When Pat Hobbs resigned on August 16th last year, little did anyone close to the program suspect that on July 11th of 2025, Rutgers Athletics would still be in search of a full-time athletic director. For those counting days on the calendar, that's 330 days without a captain on the bridge.
Now the big reason for the delay is due to the fact that President Jonathan Holloway announced his resignation just over a month later, intending to step down at the end of the academic calendar on June 30th of this year and it was clear the Board of Governors did not feel comfortable making a hire without the new president's seal of approval.
For comparison, it took Maryland two months to hire a replacement AD and Michigan State six weeks. With interim AD Ryan Pisarri announcing earlier this week that he's taking a full-time AD position at Tufts University, Rutgers Athletics is essentially leaderless.
New President William Tate IV, who took over the reins on July 1st, is already dealing with his first challenge, as the fall season kicks off in a little over a month with the Men's Soccer team's match against Providence on August 21st.
Aaron Breitman said it best on his Scarlet Faithful podcast, "As Rutgers Fans, we are Charlie Brown going to kick the football and Rutgers Athletics is Lucy pulling it away as we go to kick the ball, time after time after time."
Charlie Brown never learned, which doesn't bode well Scarlet Knights fans.
There has been speculation that Rutgers had a finalist, but that the Board of Governors was possibly split, or that Greg Schiano wasn't aligned. But it's just that - speculation. This comes two months after Rutgers hired executive search firm TurnkeyZRG last April to lead the search for a new candidate.
Hindsight is 20/20, but why take eight months to hire a search firm knowing the new president is starting two months later? The process has been nothing short of on-brand for Rutgers, and it needs to be fixed quickly.
In President Tate, Rutgers gains a leader with strong leadership skills, one who championed athletics at an SEC powerhouse, and one who wants to win, having stated that he hates losing. The Board of Governors will undoubtedly continue to drag their heels as the fall athletic season rapidly approaches, and it will be on President Tate, eleven days into the job, to solve his first crisis and give a rudderless athletic department a safe path to port.
Recommended Articles
REPORT: Ace Bailey 'Threatened' Top-Five Team in NBA Draft
Rutgers Scarlet Knights LB Makes Unfortunate Announcement
Rutgers Scarlet Knights RBs Receive Discouraging Ranking in Big Ten
Rutgers Scarlet Knights HC Greg Schiano Receives Questionable Ranking Ahead of 2025