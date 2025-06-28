Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Former Rutgers Center Big Cliff Inks Deal With Raptors

Omoruyi spent four seasons in Piscataway protecting the rim for head coach Steve Pikiell and will get a chance to fulfill his childhood dreams of playing in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors.

John Catapano

Mar 13, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) works around Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) works around Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cliff Omoruyi left his home in Benin City, Nigeria, in 2014, pursuing his dream of playing in the NBA. He's one step closer to realizing that childhood dream after signing a free agent contract with the Toronto Raptors shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Omoruyi starred at Roselle Catholic High School prior to joining the Knights as a true freshman in the 2020-21 season. In his four years and 121 games on the banks, Big Cliff, as fans and teammates affectionately call him, would finish with 1,251 points, 221 blocks, 68 steals, and 657 defensive rebounds, helping end the school's decades-long drought of missing the NCAA tournament.

After graduating from Rutgers, Omoruyi would play his graduate year for head coach Nate Oates at Alabama, helping the Tide roll to the Sweet Sixteen in the 2025 NCAA Men's Tournament before bowing out to Duke in the Elite Eight.

In the age of position-less basketball, the skillset of a defense-first rim protector and high-volume rebounder isn't at the top of the list for most NBA scouts. Had Omoruyi played in the bygone era before the defensive three-second rule was enacted, he most likely would have been banging in the paint against the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, and Dikembe Mutombo.

Nevertheless, Omoruyi will get his shot with Toronto, where his former Rutgers teammate, Ron Harper Jr., also began his professional career playing for the Raptors 905 G League team. At 6'11, Omoruyi is known for his fierce, tenacious defense, daring opponents to attack him at the rim - a presence that was severely missed this past season as Rutgers had no answer to stop teams from driving straight to the rim.

"You know what you're getting, the things he does well, he protectes the rim, he can finish within three feet of the goal, he's a good screener," said Daniel Marks, formerly the Milwaukee Bucks Manager of Prospect Information.

"He's going to have to be absolutely elite defensively to have a chance sticking. Offensively, he's a great lob threat and can finish around the rim but he clogs up your spacing. He's going to have to be a defensive specialist," Marks added.

Omoruyi excelled academically at Rutgers, graduating with a 3.7 grade point average in information technology. However, he will look to put his on-court knowledge to use first, as he seeks long-term employment in Toronto's 905 area code.

Read More Rutgers Scarlet Knights Coverage Here

MORE: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Co-Defensive Coordinator Salaries Have Been Released

MORE: Rutgers Baseball Adds New Jersey Native Infielder in Transfer Portal

MORE: Dylan Harper Makes Rutgers Basketball History in NBA Draft

MORE: How Utah Jazz Lineup Might Look with Addition of Ace Bailey

Published |Modified
John Catapano
JOHN CATAPANO

John Catapano graduated from Rutgers in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, covering the women’s field hockey and soccer teams for the campus paper, The Daily Targum. After college, he moved to Los Angeles, got a job at Walt Disney Television, and has worked in media ever since. John currently works with the Wasserman Media Group in their Brooklyn, NY office, collaborating with brands, influencers, and athletes across the globe. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and Catapano began working remotely, he resumed writing by contributing to a Rutgers fan blog. He covered various sports, highlighted human interest stories, and focused on topics that Scarlet Nation wanted to discuss. It’s never easy being a Rutgers fan, but with over 500,000 alumni living worldwide and a passionate fanbase, covering the Scarlet Knights is always engaging.

Home/Basketball