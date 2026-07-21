Rutgers Basketball Adds International Big Man Mervedi Miteo to Complete 2026-27 Roster

Rutgers men’s basketball has signed 6-foot-10 forward-center Mervedi Miteo, adding a young international prospect with professional and national-team experience as the Scarlet Knights complete their 2026-27 roster.

The 17-year-old from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, most recently played in Spain for Gran Canaria’s U22 team while also making limited appearances with the organization’s senior club in Liga Endesa, the country’s top professional division.

“Mervedi is exactly the type of player we’ve targeted as we’ve expanded our international recruiting,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “He’s long, he’s skilled, and he’s played winning basketball at a high level already. We think the world of his upside, and we’re excited to get him into our program and watch him grow.”

We've landed 6-10 F/C Mervedi Miteo (DR Congo), most recently with Gran Canaria (Spain). Youngest player ever to suit up for DR Congo's National Team, then started at 2025 AfroBasket — averaging 6.3 PPG/3.8 RPG as the tournament's youngest player.



🔗: https://t.co/UaLKXn2LLo… pic.twitter.com/fNi1pwsLSL — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) July 21, 2026

Miteo Brings Experience Against Older Competition

Miteo averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22 minutes per game for Gran Canaria’s U22 team in 24 games for the club in the 2025-26 season. He shot 51.3% from the field overall and 54.2% from two-point attempts.

Mervedi also played 7 Liga Endesa games with the senior team of Gran Canaria. In those games, he averaged 1.4 points and 0.3 rebounds per game. He mainly scored in the U22 competition, but training and playing with the senior team of the top Spanish professional league was very valuable for him.

Rutgers had been trying to recruit Miteo for a long time. He even got a visit from Pikiell in Gran Canaria before signing with the team.

Miteo, representing the Democratic Republic of the Congo, took part in AfroBasket 2025. He also featured in 3 games of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers, averaging 5.7pts and 5 rebounds.

He previously averaged 12.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks across two appearances at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament.

Rutgers Completes Its Frontcourt Overhaul

Miteo becomes Rutgers’ second international addition of the offseason, joining Italian forward Diego Garavaglia. The Scarlet Knights’ revamped frontcourt also includes Dorin Buca, Christian Gurdak, Gevonte Ware, Darren Buchanan Jr., Darin Smith Jr., Will Sydnor and Martin Tonejc.

The addition of Miteo completes an overhaul of Rutgers’ roster as the team looks to add size and depth to face off against Big Ten opponents. He’ll look to battle Buca, Gurdak and Ware for minutes at the center position and continue to grow as a player in the program.

His arrival also closes the door on guard Lewis Duarte joining Rutgers for the upcoming season. Duarte, the Scarlet Knights’ first offseason commitment, was unable to gain eligibility and is no longer expected to be part of the roster.

Miteo will be the youngest player on the team, born Dec. 13, 2008. His rebounding, physical frame and experience in European and international competition give Rutgers another developmental option as Pikiell finalizes his rotation ahead of the 2026-27 season.