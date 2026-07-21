Rutgers Basketball Finalizes 2026-27 Roster With Mervedi Miteo Signing

Rutgers men’s basketball completed its 2026-27 roster on July 21, 2026, with the addition of international signee Mervedi Miteo. The Scarlet Knights’ offseason rebuild included the entry of five transfers and three international signees to Piscataway.

Miteo, 6-10, 260 lbs, F/C from the Democratic Republic of Congo, played for Gran Canaria last season in Spain’s basketball league. He went through the Real Madrid youth development program. A 17-year-old Congolese teenager becomes the youngest player for the senior national team and averages 6.3ppg & 3.8rpg at the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket tournament.

“Mervedi is exactly the type of player we’ve targeted as we’ve expanded our international recruiting,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “He’s long, he’s skilled, and he’s played winning basketball at a high level already. We think the world of his upside, and we’re excited to get him into our program and watch him grow.”

Transfer Class Brings Proven Production

Rutgers’ portal class is headlined by former Central Connecticut State forward Darin Smith Jr., the reigning Northeast Conference Player of the Year. Last season, Smith put up averages of 20.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He shot the ball at a 45.6% clip from the field overall, 37.6% from three-point range, and an 89.8% clip at the free-throw line.

Coastal Carolina guard Rasheed Jones gives Rutgers another experienced scorer. The 6-foot-6 transfer started all 32 games last season and averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Forward Will Sydnor, a 6-8 native of Manhattan, joins the Rutgers program after garnering MAAC Rookie of the Year accolades. As a freshman, he averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

Former Virginia Tech center Christian Gurdak and Kansas State transfer Dorin Buca strengthen Rutgers’ interior depth. Gurdak averaged 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 63.2% as a freshman. Buca, a 7-foot-2 center, led Kansas State with 35 blocked shots last season.

Rutgers Expands International Recruiting

Miteo joins Slovenian forward Martin Tonejc and Italian guard-forward Diego Garavaglia as international additions.

Tonejc averaged 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the Adriatic Junior ABA League during his very successful 2024-25 season. Garavaglia spent last season with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. He previously played for Italy in several FIBA junior tournaments.

The Scarlet Knights also signed New York guard Imahri Wooten, the program’s first member of the 2026 recruiting class.

Returning Core Provides Continuity

Rutgers will build around Tariq Francis, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition after averaging a team-leading 17 points and 2.9 assists last season. Francis earned a spot in two single-season program top lists: he scored 578 points and made 164 free throws, both highest totals in program history.

Captain Jamichael Davis, Darren Buchanan Jr., Kaden Powers, Lino Mark and Gevonte Ware are also returning. Walk-on guard Max Fradkin will remain with the program.

Eight players departed, including Dylan Grant, Chris Nwuli, Baye Fall, Bryce Dortch, Dorian Jones and Denis Badalau, while Emmanuel Ogbole graduated. Harun Zrno’s destination has not been announced.

With Miteo completing the roster, the next phase of the Rutgers offseason will focus on bringing together the new additions and surrounding the returning backcourt with more size, more scoring ability, and more experience. Now, it’s time for coach Steve Pikiell and his staff to try to bring it all together before the Scarlet Knights open up another grueling Big Ten regular season schedule.