Rutgers Basketball Lands 6'8 European Wing Denis Badalau
In April, Rutgers landed small forward Harun Zrno from Bosnia. Yesterday, Rutgers signed another player from Europe, with the addition of Romanian wing Denis Badalau. The 6'8, 200-pound wing adds length to a squad that is deep on size in the frontcourt, but still has many unanswered questions about who they can rely on for a bucket in the clutch.
Like Zrno, Badalau has experience playing in Europe's pro leagues against older competition. In four games with Dolomiti Energita Trento of Italy this season, Badalau is averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in seven minutes of playing time.
Unlike Zrno, who is 21 years of age, Badalau is only 18, so the staff likely won't know how his game translates to the rugged Big Ten until the season starts. As Scarlet Knights fans are all too aware, Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell has yet to solve the transfer portal, missing out on the key pieces last year that were needed to complement freshmen phenoms Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
With the offseason additions of two European transfers, Pikiell hopes to rewrite that narrative.
"I bring a strong mentality and the spirit of a fighter. I'm the type of player who pushes others to get better. I can spread the floor, run the floor, and pass. I bring a lot of energy on defense. And offensively, I'm a very good three-point shooter," Badalau told Dushawn London of 247 Sports.
Rutgers fans are wary of the pre-season bravado from past portal additions like Zach Martini, Jordan Derkack, and P.J. Hayes, whose collective talent did not transfer to Big Ten conference play. With the challenges of NIL, coach Pikiell has gone outside the box this offseason. Look no further than fellow conference member Illinois for success recruiting from Europe.
Illini head coach Brad Underwood has said he admires the style of European play and the ability to develop players through the club systems. Underwood believes European players come to America with significantly more experience and are more coachable, which is essential in Coach Pikiell's defensive system.
Watching Badalau's highlights, one can see a willingness to drive to the basket and the ability to hit a spot-up free, but his defense will ultimately reveal his value in Coach Pikiell's system.
Rutgers returns a small backcourt this season, featuring point guards Jamichael Davis, Lino Mark, and Tariq Francis, so it's clear that Coach Pikiell wanted to bring in defensive-minded frontcourt players to offset the size disadvantage in the backcourt. Rutgers fans are hoping Coach Pikiell has finally nailed the portal.
