Rutgers Loses Seventh in a Row as They Fall to Nebraska in Big Ten Matchup

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team couldn’t contain the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ offense as they dropped their seventh game in a row by the final score of 80-68 on Saturday afternoon.

While the Scarlet Knights continue to struggle getting wins, Nebraska won its sixth conference road game of the season. Nebraska improves to 21-2, 10-2 in the Big Ten, and Rutgers is now 9-15, 2-10.

Rienk Mast got into a great shooting rhythm for the Cornhuskers. Mast went 11 of 20 from the field to go with eight rebounds. Rutgers defense had no answer for him. Mast finished with 26 points.

Rutgers also had other players to deal with from Nebraska, as they had four players in total in double figures. The Scarlet Knights' turnover problems continue to linger. Sloppy basketball is affecting them. The Cornhuskers took advantage of the Scarlet Knights' errors by scoring 15 points off the turnovers.

Aside from Mast, Nebraska had contributions from Pryce Sandford, who dropped 15 points, following Jamarques Lawrence with 12 points.

Tariq Francis led the Scarlet Knights with 16 points. Kaden Powers added 14 points and two rebounds in 21 minutes. Rutgers needed more points from Emmanuel Ogbole and Harun Zrno. Ogbole contributed just two points and six rebounds. Zrno had 9 points and 3 assists in 37 minutes. Zrno played the most minutes for the team. He’s too valuable to the team, and he must be more consistent when he’s on the floor.

Rutgers shot a poor 31% from the perimeter (7-of-22), went 7-of-12 from the free throw lines, had 15 turnovers, and got outplayed in the paint (36-24). Rutgers did a solid job in the rebound game. Their issue was a lack of shooting and turnovers. Also, the role players needed to step up.

Defense and communication weren’t their strongest asset in this game either. However, give much credit to Nebraska. They’re one of the best teams in the nation for a reason. Nebraska missed just one free throw (11-of-12).

The Scarlet Knights shot better in the second half than in the first, and they made it a little enjoyable at the end, but they ran out of time. If there had been an extra quarter, the Scarlet Knights might’ve had a chance for a comeback.

Rutgers will have another big matchup in the Big Ten, and this time against Maryland. Rutgers will stay at home for a noon game next Sunday. Rutgers is looking to snap their losing skid.

