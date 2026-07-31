The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team has some fresh new players who could make a difference.

We have seen some of the preseason watchlist. Rutgers could have other players, such as a freshman, who can be a standout for the upcoming 2026 season.

Here are some of the underrated players that fans might want to keep an eye on. They're talented, succeeded in high school, and have the potential to answer the bell at the collegiate level.

Elias Coke - Wide Receiver

One of the things that fans will like about Coke is his size and athleticism. Every wide receiver who wants to thrive must have speed and athleticism. Coke is listed at 6'3. He's entering his freshman season with a solid coaching staff and surrounded by great teammates.

Coke will benefit a lot from the veteran players on the team. He's one of the top recruits that will be playing in New Jersey. Not only does he have experience playing the receiver position, but he can also play defensive back. Versatility is another specialty. As a defensive back, he made six interceptions and 122 tackles.

Coke is from Harrisburg, PA. His career in high school doesn't go unnoticed. He caught a total of 42 touchdowns in 194 receptions for 3,268 yards. Coke might not play in every single game, but coach Greg Schiano should throw the freshman players into the wolves to see if they can handle the fire. Coke is one of them who can bring the fire.

Logan Anthony - Offensive Lineman

Anthony is a monster of an athlete - a 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman. He's one of the most exciting recruits who can't wait to wear the uniform and play for the program. He has all the tools to be an effective offensive lineman for the Scarlet Knights for four consecutive years.

Anthony is strong and can read the defense. The offensive line is the quarterback's best friend or big brothers. They must protect their quarterback. Rutgers is happy that he chose them over Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Anthony is the sixth offensive lineman to commit for the Scarlet Knights.

Messiah Tilson - Safety

From Illinois to New Jersey! Athletes who come from Illinois come with a different type of grit. Tilson, just like Coke, can play wide receiver and defensive back. The difference is that defensive back is his primary focus.

Tilson is fearless and loves to take on challenges. He's one of the reasons why his high school team went on an 8-2 record, and in the playoffs, Tilson recorded 17 tackles in his senior year.

Whether it's receiving or intercepting, the fans will be cheering when he takes the field, and we believe that he will bring great memories to this program.

More on Scarlet Knights on SI