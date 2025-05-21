Former Rutgers Star Receives Bold Prediction With Bears in 2025 NFL Season
As we approach the 2025 NFL Season, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be well-represented this season. And with all the success that former Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco has had in recent memory, another alumni could be joining him soon on the similar track.
Bleacher Reports' Damien Parson recently wrote about multiple rookies who were selected on day three of the NFL Draft that could make an immediate impact this season. The list includes Rutgers very own Kyle Monangai, as Parson claimed he has a chance to walk out of summer workouts as the RB2 for the Chicago Bears.
"Monangai has the opportunity to walk out of summer workouts and camps as the RB2 behind [D'Andre] Swift," wrote Parson. "He could unseat the veteran on rushing downs and relegate Swift to the pass-catching, third-down role. Despite being selected in the seventh round, his college tape does not show a late-Day 3 prospect."
In his final season with the Scarlet Knights, Monangai finished with a career-high 1,279 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry. But despite his impressive performance in 2024, the 22-year-old running back was selected by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now, Monangai has a chance to make a name for himself in Chicago under newly-hired head coach Ben Johnson. The former Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator led running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to becoming a lethal one-two punch, which could be similar for Monangai and Swift.
