Key Quotes From Greg Schiano After Rutgers Loss to Indiana

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights got humbled by the overpowering Indiana Hoosiers, 47-15.

Coach Greg Schiano can’t do anything but give them credit. He’s getting tired of doing depressing postgame interviews. Rutgers fans feel the same way. The Hoosiers were all over the field.

"They're a heck of a football team," Schiano said. "Well coached, good players. I expected us to play better."

Rutgers are fortunate that they have a bye week. They have to look deep in the mirror. Things are not working out for them. The run game was bad in this game. It's probably the worst run game of the season. Running back Antwan Raymond only rushed for 31 yards on 11 carries. Rutgers only generated 59 total rushing yards. That's unacceptable.

"Antwan tried to push himself tonight, but he wasn't himself," Schiano said.

Players must take the bye week to heal fully. Rutgers will need to do some serious game film and intense practice. The team we saw performing on Saturday against the Hoosiers is completely different compared to the Howard Bison.

Yes, two different programs, but the urgency and aggression were not there against the Hoosiers. Rutgers were completely picked apart.

"I love the coaching staff, I love the players," Schiano said. "It's not going to be any of that. It's going to be, ' What can we do better? We have to improve. I thought we did improve the last two weeks, and we didn't improve this week."

Rutgers fans are growing impatient with this poor performance. Rutgers gave fans early cause for concern with their first loss of the season to UMass. Many were wondering if that was a fluke, but the way the season is going, the reality is that the Scarlet Knights are not that good. There are expectations for them to make a jump in the Big Ten this time.

Leaping this conference won't be happening this season. The Scarlet Knights already have four losses.

"This is 2026," Schiano said. "It's not 2025. We'll play. But I know what we have. We have six games. We got one after two weeks. That's the only thing that I'm going to focus on."

The only thing that went right for the Scarlet Knights on Friday night was their kicking game. The receivers had a combined total of 195 yards. The Hoosiers' defense had no answer for the quarterback position. It's a reminder that the Hoosiers are a complete team and, overall, the superior team. Rutgers has a long way to go to reach the same level as Indiana— they have a lot of cleaning up to do in their game plan.

Rutgers will travel to Maryland for Week 7. Maryland is 2-3 and 0-2 in conference play. Rutgers have to win that game. After Maryland, they will have another road game against Big Ten opponent Northwestern in Week 8.

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