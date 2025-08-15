RB Ja'Shon Benjamin Ready To Take On The Big Ten
A Potential Heir to Program Legend Kyle Monangai
When Kyle Monangai was out with an undisclosed injury last November against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a crucial home game, Rutgers leaned on Ja'Shon Benjamin. In his first action of the season, he rushed 11 times for 66 yards, including a 20-yard run, in the hard-fought victory over the Gophers.
In December of 2024, when Rutgers squared off against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Rate Bowl, Monangai sat out as a precautionary measure in preparation for the NFL draft. With Monangai out, once again, Benjamin saw heavy usage, effectively carrying the ball seven times for 33 yards, including a 15-yard scamper into the endzone, and hauling in one pass for seven yards and a score.
The Rutgers running back room is loaded with sophomore Antwan Raymond and transfer C.J. Campbell competing for playing time. Raymond carried the ball 100 times last season for 457 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 65-yard score in the Rate Bowl.
Rutgers also added transfer C.J. Campbell Jr. from FAU. Campbell broke out for the Owls last season after two years with limited playing time at FSU. The senior logged 165 carries for 844 yards and broke out as a receiver - catching 40 passes for 466 yards, giving offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca a check-down weapon out of the backfield.
In a stacked running back room, opportunities for Benjamin would seem limited, but as Big Ten fans know all too well, the grind and punishment of the nine-game conference schedule almost guarantees that depth will be tested. In the April spring game, Ciarrocca gave all three backs equal opportunities to prove themselves, demonstrating the tight competiton for playing time.
Rutgers Felt Like Family
Benjamin hails from the small town of Florida, on the southeastern shore of Lake Okeechobee, with a population under 6,000 and a 28% poverty rate. He instantly felt a family connection with head coach Schiano.
"That man, he never lied to me," Benjamin said after signing with Rutgers. "He was like my own father, how he was talking to me. I felt like I could be one of his players, one of his sons, when he was talking to me."
Benjamin was one of the first players at Pahokee High School to go through the early signing process, learning experience for both him and the administration. When he signed on the dotted line with Rutgers, the emotional in his family was palpable.
"Man, it was the first time I saw my dad cry," Benjamin remembered. "I was like, man, I made so many people happy, like my grandparents, my mom, even my auntie."
Benjamin Didn't Have To Look Far For His Role Model
During his freshman year, Benjamin roomed with Monangai and soaked in everything he could learn from the prestigious Big Ten running back's example. He watched as Monangai attacked defenders first on pass blocking plays.
"You got to be the first one to scrap or you're going to be on the ground," Benjamin said of pass blocking. "That's what I got from Kyle. He was always the first one to scrap with the other dude."
What Fans Can Expect From Benjamin This Season
At 5'9, 203, Benjamin is a smaller, shiftier back that can elude tacklers but isn't afraid of contact and will fall forward after a hit, exemplifying the ground-and-pound, violent style of rushing that running backs coach Damiere Shaw preaches to his players. While it's not possible to replace a player of Monangai's physicality and skill, Benjamin will be a key ingredient as Rutgers looks to maintain a potent rushing attack.
