Former Rutgers DB Eric Rogers Makes Strong Push For Roster Spot
Before Eric Rogers departed the Chargers' 27-13 victory over the Saints on Sunday with an undisclosed injury, the undrafted free agent turned heads with his play, logging two interceptions, including a pick-six.
On a third down and six, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough threw the ball on an out-route intended for receiver Dante Pettis. Unfortunately for Shough, Rogers seemed to be more aware of the route than Pettis, making a perfect break on the ball and diving to the ground to secure the interception. Unlike the rules of college football, the rookie was able to quickly spring to his feet untouched and follow his lead blockers 43 yards into the end zone for the score.
Rogers wasn't done, though. In the 4th quarter, as Shough scrambled out of the pocket, Rogers kept his eyes on the Saints quarterback and was able to make a leaping interception. Rogers' two-interception game follows up an impressive NFL debut in the Hall of Fame Game for the Chargers, when he forced a fumble and broke up a pass.
The cornerback continues to show a nose for the ball, anticipating his receiver's cuts, while able to keep an eye on the quarterback - hallmark traits that impressed Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano's staff during his time on the banks and that haven't gone unnoticed by former Michigan Wolverines and current Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
"The pick six was as good a play as I've ever seen," head coach Jim Harbaugh told the media postgame. "The break on the ball, the avoid of the receiver, completing the catch to the ground, then getting back up, and he was rolling."
"Quite a big day. Really incredible," Harbaugh added.
Unfortunately, the news wasn't all good for Rogers, as he suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the game and was seen post-game on crutches, but in good spirits. The Chargers are deep at the cornerback position, and any length of time missed by Rogers will likely mean he will jeopardize his shot at a spot on the 53-man opening day roster and may be destined for the practice squad to begin the season.
Rogers started eleven games as a cornerback as a senior last season for the Scarlet Knights. The Burlington Township, New Jersey, native filled the stat sheet with 34 tackles, including a career-high eight stops against Washington on a signature Friday night victory at SHI Stadium. Rogers also tallied a sack, three pass breakups, a pick six, and two forced fumbles, and was rated as the fourth-best cornerback in the Big Ten in 2024 by Pro Football Focus.
As of Tuesday evening, there was no injury update yet from the Chargers as frans hope for the best for the breakout star's health.
