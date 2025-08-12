Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2025 Opponent Preview: Washington Huskies
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take the trip out West coming off a bye week.
Last year, Rutgers opened up Big Ten play with a victory against Washington on a Friday night at SHI Stadium.
The Huskies will look to get revenge this year.
2025 Washington Football at a Glance
- Name: Washington Huskies
- Stadium: Husky Stadium (Cap.: 70,138)
- Head Coach: Jedd Fisch (2nd season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Jimmie Dougherty
- Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Walters
- 2024: 6-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
2024 Washington Season-in-Review
- Key Returners: QB Demond Williams Jr., WR Denzel Boston, WR Kevin Green Jr., RB Jonah Coleman, OL Drew Azzopardi, DL Jayvon Parker, CB Ephesians Prysock, S Makell Esteen
- Transfer Additions: OL Carver Willis (Kansas State), OL Geirean HAtchett (Oklahoma), WR Omari Evans (Penn State), LB Taariq Al-Uqdah (Washington State), LB Xe'ree Alexander (UCF), LB Jacob Manu (Arizona), DL Simote Pepe (Utah), CB Tacario Davis (Arizona), S Alex McLaughlin (Northern Arizona)
- Key Losses: LB Carson Bruener, LB Alphonzo Tuputala, WR Giles Jackson, QB Will Rogers, TE Keleki Latu, S Kamren Fabiculanan, DT Sebastian Valdez, DB Thaddeus Dixon
Strengths
The ground game is going to take the Huskies are far a they go this season.
Jonah Coleman returns in the backfield after logging 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground last season. Along with Williams Jr. under center, the rushing attack will be strong once again.
Williams Jr. has what it takes to be the next star in the Big Ten. In limited action last season, he rushed for 282 yards. Williams Jr. also threw for 944 yards and eight touchdowns while competing 78.1% of his passes.
The Ryan Walters experiment did not work at Purdue but it benefits Washington. Now, the Huskies add one of the nation's best defensive coordinators.
Along with the different looks that Walters will bring, the Huskies bring in a star in Tacario Davis. At Arizona, he totaled 21 passes defended over the last two years. The combination on the outside of Davis and Ephesians Prysock is underrated in the Big Ten.
Weaknesses
While the offense will look to dominate on the ground, the offensive line must improve.
It is a rebuilt line thanks to the transfer portal. Drew Azzopardi is the returner at guard while Carver Willis comes in as one of the best tackles available. This was a major addition for a line that needs to take the next step.
The interior of the defensive line has been rebuilt as well. Simote Pepa comes in as a 350-pound tackle from Utah. Anterio Thompson is a JUCO option who has NFL-caliber talent as well while Ta'ita'i Uiagaleilei is another Arizona transfer.
Rutgers Football Opponent Previews
- Week 1: Ohio
- Week 2: Miami (Ohio)
- Week 3: Norfolk State
- Week 4: Iowa
- Week 5: Minnesota
- Week 6: BYE WEEK
- Week 7: Washington
- Week 8: Oregon
- Week 9: Purdue
- Week 10: Illinois
- Week 11: Maryland
- Week 12: BYE WEEK
- Week 13: Ohio State
- Week 14: Penn State