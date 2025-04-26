Rutgers Football Lands Massive LIU OT Transfer Mashood Giwa and Kent State DT Oliver Billotte
The Rutgers football program was dealt a surprise blow before the annual spring football game when Mohamed Toure announced he was entering the portal on the final day of the spring window. Throw in the recent prior losses of offensive tackles Shedrick Rhodes and Dominic Rivera, and the Knights find themselves once again shopping for depth in the trenches.
What the portal takes, it can also give back, as the Knights showed when offensive tackle Mashood Giwa and defensive tackle Oliver Billotte committed to the program on Saturday.
LIU transfer Giwa is viewed by offensive line coach Pat Flaherty as a developmental player who has the potential to grow into a starting role. The 6'6 302-pound lineman from Brooklyn, NY, out of Moore Catholic High School in Staten Island, played twelve games for the Sharks during the 2024 season.
Notably, Giwa delivered a stellar performance against FBS foe TCU in the second game of 2024, not allowing a sack or hurry during thirty passing attempts, and earning a pass-blocking grade of 83.3 according to Pro Football Focus, an elite rating. For the season, Giwa's pass-blocking graded out at 85, and the freshman was named a second-team All-American by Phil Steele.
Interior defensive tackle Oliver Billotte comes over from the Kent State Golden Flashes and has one year of eligibility left. The Clearfield, Pennsylvania native has decent size at 6'4, 280 pounds and was on campus this weekend for the spring game festivities.
Billotte's 2024 season was cut short due to injury, only playing in four games for the Golden Flashes in which he registered 11 tackles, including one for loss, and one pass breakup. During the 2023 season, Billotte played every game, recording thirty tackles, two for loss, six hurries, and one pass breakup.
At 6'5, 280 pounds, he provides much-needed depth on a unit that was devastated by injuries during the 2024 season. As Rutgers fans know all too well from last season, they can never have too much depth in the trenches.
Look for Rutgers to continue to be active in the portal, especially with a major need at linebacker with Toure's unexpected departure.
Recommended Articles
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Top Recruit Finds New Home
Rutgers Transfer Safety Ruled Eligible After Court Decision
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Veteran OL Enters Transfer Portal
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Ace Bailey Declares for NBA Draft