Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Football Lands Massive LIU OT Transfer Mashood Giwa and Kent State DT Oliver Billotte

The Scarlet Knights continue to shore up the trenches in anticipation of the 2025 Big Ten season

John Catapano

Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Warren McClendon (70) loses his helmet to Kent State Golden Flashes defensive lineman Oliver Billotte (97) at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Warren McClendon (70) loses his helmet to Kent State Golden Flashes defensive lineman Oliver Billotte (97) at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Rutgers football program was dealt a surprise blow before the annual spring football game when Mohamed Toure announced he was entering the portal on the final day of the spring window. Throw in the recent prior losses of offensive tackles Shedrick Rhodes and Dominic Rivera, and the Knights find themselves once again shopping for depth in the trenches.

What the portal takes, it can also give back, as the Knights showed when offensive tackle Mashood Giwa and defensive tackle Oliver Billotte committed to the program on Saturday.

LIU transfer Giwa is viewed by offensive line coach Pat Flaherty as a developmental player who has the potential to grow into a starting role. The 6'6 302-pound lineman from Brooklyn, NY, out of Moore Catholic High School in Staten Island, played twelve games for the Sharks during the 2024 season.

Notably, Giwa delivered a stellar performance against FBS foe TCU in the second game of 2024, not allowing a sack or hurry during thirty passing attempts, and earning a pass-blocking grade of 83.3 according to Pro Football Focus, an elite rating. For the season, Giwa's pass-blocking graded out at 85, and the freshman was named a second-team All-American by Phil Steele.

Interior defensive tackle Oliver Billotte comes over from the Kent State Golden Flashes and has one year of eligibility left. The Clearfield, Pennsylvania native has decent size at 6'4, 280 pounds and was on campus this weekend for the spring game festivities.

Billotte's 2024 season was cut short due to injury, only playing in four games for the Golden Flashes in which he registered 11 tackles, including one for loss, and one pass breakup. During the 2023 season, Billotte played every game, recording thirty tackles, two for loss, six hurries, and one pass breakup.

At 6'5, 280 pounds, he provides much-needed depth on a unit that was devastated by injuries during the 2024 season. As Rutgers fans know all too well from last season, they can never have too much depth in the trenches.

Look for Rutgers to continue to be active in the portal, especially with a major need at linebacker with Toure's unexpected departure.

Recommended Articles

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Top Recruit Finds New Home

Rutgers Transfer Safety Ruled Eligible After Court Decision

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Veteran OL Enters Transfer Portal

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Ace Bailey Declares for NBA Draft

Published |Modified
John Catapano
JOHN CATAPANO

John Catapano graduated from Rutgers in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, covering the women’s field hockey and soccer teams for the campus paper, The Daily Targum. After college, he moved to Los Angeles, got a job at Walt Disney Television, and has worked in media ever since. John currently works with the Wasserman Media Group in their Brooklyn, NY office, collaborating with brands, influencers, and athletes across the globe. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and Catapano began working remotely, he resumed writing by contributing to a Rutgers fan blog. He covered various sports, highlighted human interest stories, and focused on topics that Scarlet Nation wanted to discuss. It’s never easy being a Rutgers fan, but with over 500,000 alumni living worldwide and a passionate fanbase, covering the Scarlet Knights is always engaging.

Home/Football