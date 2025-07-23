Rutgers Stars Reveal Thoughts on Newly-Hired DC Robb Smith
With the Big Ten Media days in full-swing this week, Rutgers Scarlet Knights' fans were given some insight to the program's newest coaching addition on the defensive side of the ball.
During an interview on Big Ten Network, linebacker Dariel Djabome claimed that Rutgers' defense will "be in good shape this year" under newly-hired defensive coordinator Robb Smith.
"His defense is solid," Djabome said when asked about Smith. "It’s a complex defense, but I feel like as soon as everybody really buys into it, and then, like Ian mentioned, get some extra film together, maybe trying to understand why it is, all the conceptuality of the defense, and understanding why you do what you do. We’re going to be in good shape this year."
Smith comes with an extensive background as a defensive coordinator, as he was hired as the team's DC for the 2020-21 season. And after a brief stint with Duke and Penn State, Smith is back with the Scarlet Knights this season.
Fans also received an offensive prospective of Smith's defense, as quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis claimed that both head coach Greg Schiano and Smith have done an incredible job so far through the offseason.
"Yeah, like you said, it’s complex," Kaliakmanis stated. "It’s a bunch of different looks, but they’re working really hard and they’re showing a lot of problems, that can create problems for offenses. Coach Smith has done an incredible job and so has Coach [Schiano], but I’d have to say, they’re just doing really well. The players have really bought into it. Getting a new coaching staff, sometimes you’re unsure, but man, they’re ready to go."
Smith will have a challenging schedule ahead of him in his first year back with Rutgers, as the program's schedule features Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State. The Scarlet Knights are set to begin their 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 against the Ohio Bobcats at home.
