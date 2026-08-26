Rutgers Will Host Blackout Game Against Indiana

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are bringing back the tradition of the "Blackout Game," and this season their opponent will be the defending champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, on Saturday, Oct 3rd at SHI Stadium.

Will this game sell out? There’s a high chance that it could be possible. The Hoosiers are an elite team, it’s a Big Ten matchup, and it’s a blackout game. If Rutgers brought in many fans to the stadium last season against Iowa, then it’s possible against Indiana.

It’s going to be a great battle between both head coaches. It’s Greg Schiano’s seventh season as the coach for this program. The Rutgers program started the tradition of the blackout game in 2011. The Scarlet Knights played in the previous two seasons.

Rutgers beat Washington in a sold-out crowd in 2024 with the score of 21-18. Last season, they lost to the Hawkeyes 38-28. Both games, especially against Iowa, were hard-fought contests. The Scarlet Knights always play hard, but they raise their intensity when it’s a blackout game.

The matchup against the Hoosiers will make the Scarlet Knights step up their game. It’s a great opportunity for the football team to make a statement against one of the top teams in the nation. If Rutgers wants to be a legit contender in the Big Ten, they have to treat this game like a playoff game.

With the significant recruits and additions they made in the off-season, we expect great results from Rutgers this season. Rutgers' defense must be tenacious against Indiana. Curt Cignetti will have his guys ready. Coach Schiano must be ten times more relentless by watching the film tape and studying his opponent like never before.

Every decision on the field will be critical for the coaching staff. Rutgers went 2-7 in Big Ten play last season. They can’t afford to repeat history. If Rutgers can reach 5-6 wins in Big Ten matchups then that’s excellent progress.

The Scarlet Knights have a new starting quarterback this season. Dylan Lonergan will have all eyes on him. Will he step up to the pressure, or will he crumble under it? Not many people are happy with the decision to make him the quarterback, but we should give him a chance to prove himself.

In this game, he must stay away from fumbles and interceptions. The team is historically 2-3 in blackout games. Will they earn their third victory? We will see come by Oct 3. It is one of the most anticipated matchups of Rutgers' season.

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