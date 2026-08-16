The Road Ahead for Rutgers: Team Dynamics and Preparation

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano spoke with the media after the team’s first scrimmage.

“The first scrimmage was pretty clean, like on penalties,” Schiano said. “It was really for the first scrimmage. I thought we played hard. I thought our guys really focused for an extended period of time.”

Coach liked the fact that players stayed focused and disciplined. It’s the first time they’ve been in the stadium since their game against Penn State. He believes that the team got better. Coach Schiano is a man who doesn’t give away his secrets. We have to take his word.

He already has his eyes on the upcoming week. Schiano wants to elevate production every week as the season is right on the corner.

“Next week will be the most important week of our year,” Schiano said. “I think this team has a chance to forge together here in this upcoming week. But we've got to get to it. There’s no easy way.”

Nothing in this game is easy. There’s a lot of competition not just with other Big Ten teams, but also inside the team. It’s every man for himself. Every player on the roster is working hard to make the team. A true competitor wants to stand out.

Rutgers is determined to have a successful season, and one area that must elevate is its offense. The quarterback position is something everyone wonders about: who will take the reins to lead this team?

“We just got to keep getting better,” Schiano said. “Once we name the starter, I want that guy to feel comfortable that he’s our guy.”

Injuries are part of the game. Any quarterback can get hurt at any time. There’s a reason why there are more than one or two options at the position. Football players are human beings. It’s going to be a long road, but there’s just an excitement about this season that we could be seeing a better Scarlet Knights team compared to last season.

College Football has changed in recent years. Rutgers and the coaching staff are controlling what they can control. The leadership and camaraderie are growing day by day. Good coaches are not afraid to move things around and make changes.

Conditioning and working out go into the maturity of a player. There are guys on this roster that are all about business, whether they’re new or returning athletes. Coach Schiano does think that the team must work on technique issues. That’s why this upcoming week will be crucial.

“When we watch this tape, there’ll be technique issues, especially with the second and third team,” Schiano said. “We really gotta get this fixed this week. Both sides in the kicking game. That’s effort. Go as hard as you can.”

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