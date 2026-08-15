Three Early Standouts From Rutgers Football Fall Camp

Training camp is in session for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It's always intriguing to see players go toe-to-toe in camp. We love to see great competition among teams.

It's no secret that several fresh faces have joined this team. About three players are showing promise during camp so far. It's not just them, but there's more. However, we will focus on three players that are standing out, and who knows if they might or might not get the start this season.

About Sean Ashenfelder

The sophomore quarterback needs an opportunity for him to flourish. It's not guaranteed that he will be the starter for Rutgers, but there's a lot of talent in him. Ashenfelder is very athletic. He did play baseball in high school. He has the size and arm strength to throw the ball. In high school, he threw for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.

We are seeing impressive things from him. It may not be much, but again, he needs the right system in place. The culture in Rutgers is special. The coaches are tough but care about their players. Ashenfelder may not get massive attention. Don't we love seeing a good underdog story? Let's keep an eye on Ashenfelder, especially if the coaches will need him to step up for an injured quarterback. The key is always to be ready.

About Ty Morris

Morris is a senior with a lot of experience. What he did at Rice University is outstanding. He's capable of picking up massive sacks, deflecting passes, and being a great disruptor on defense. He's one heck of a talented linebacker that not many people are giving him credit for. There's a reason he was named all-conference and received an honorable mention from the coaches in 2025.

His presence at the camp hasn't gone unnoticed. He is making everyone else on defense want to step up their game. Morris came to Rutgers with a goal and a vision. The determination and willingness to thrive under Coach Schiano is a high priority. Rutgers' defense will be better, and he will be a contributing factor. We could see him get the start.

About Dyzier Carter

The double threat freshman. One of the most anticipated recruits of this year's class. Everyone is raving about his ability to succeed with the Scarlet Knights. We call him a double threat because of his experience playing wide receiver and defensive back. If Rutgers finds a Deion Sanders, then Carter could be it.

Carter might be that one freshman on the roster that could become the full-time starter for the upcoming season. Carter is a receiver who will demand the ball because he wants to make his team proud. Let's see if he can elevate this offense to big heights on the field.

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