Emotional Chris Gotterup Breaks Down After Scottish Open Victory
On Sunday, Chris Gotterup won his first Rolex Series tournament, making Men's Golf history in the process, at the Rennaisance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Gotterup finished the event two strokes ahead (-15) of all-time great Rory McIlroy (-13) and Marco Penge (-13).
"I just hung in there tight and tried to keep it together here," Gotterup told CBS after his victory. "After my start this week, I really struggled. Then I found somehting on Friday, and today. I knew it was going to be a grind. Yesterday was a grind too. Hitting the bunker on the first hole, I'm like 'oh sh*t here we go' but I held it together really well. It was so much fun out there."
Born in Easton, MD, Gotterup grew up in Little Silver, NJ, attending Rutgers for four years. He was named a third-team All-American in 2020, graduating in 2021. His second PGA tournament win comes fourteen months after his first tour victory at the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina.
Rutgers Head Coach Rob Shutte praised his former star student-athlete.
"We are unbelievably proud of Chris. This is a monumental accomplishment and a testament to his hard work, talent, and belief in himself," Shutte said. Watching him compete and succeed at the highest level is inspiring for our entire program and the Rutgers community. He's always represented us with pride, and now the world is seeing what we've known all along."
Gotterup tied the course record on Friday, shooting a 61. He headed into Saturday 11 under, two shots clear of second place. Gotterup shot a 66 in Round 4 and sealed the victory, sinking the winning putt on the last hole.
"Golf has a new up-and-comer," CBS longtime announcer Jim Nantz told the national broadcast audience. "You may not have recognized the name at the beginning of the week, but you're never going to forget it now."
Gotterup will compete in The Open Championship, held from July 20 to 23, at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
